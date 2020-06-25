First Alert Forecast: A few showers today ahead of a hot weekend

(WHSV) — A disturbance will move across the area today, a few showers can’t be ruled out. Temperatures climb for the weekend with the potential for vibrant sunrises and sunsets thanks to Saharan dust!

TODAY: Starting out the day in the 60s. Partly to mostly cloudy and pleasant. A comfortable day with highs in the upper 70s to low 80s in the afternoon. A few isolated showers can’t be ruled out. Not a washout by any means, activity will be isolated. Another comfortable evening. Staying fairly clear overnight, lows in the mid to upper 50s. A crisp night.

A few isolated showers this afternoon. (WHSV)

FRIDAY: A mild start to the day with temperatures in the 60s. Mostly sunny and warm. Lower humidity continues, highs in the low to mid 80s. A beautiful evening with temperatures in the 70s. Overnight lows in the low 60s.

SUNRISE SUNSET ALERT THIS WEEKEND!

A large plume of Saharan dust will move into the area this weekend. Expect a bit of haziness to the sky for the weekend. With the extra dust and particulates in the air, this can create a vibrant sunrises and sunsets this weekend. We should be relatively dry, make sure to keep an eye to the sky!

We have more information on why this is happening here:

Saharan Dust will arrive this weekend. (WHSV)

SATURDAY: A mild start with temperatures in the 60s. Get ready for a hot weekend! A mix of sun and clouds and hot, a bit more humid. Highs in the upper 80s to low 90s in the afternoon. Staying warm in the evening with temperatures in the 80s. Passing clouds overnight. Lows in the mid to upper 60s.

SUNDAY: A very warm start in the 60s. Partly cloudy and another hot day. Highs in the mid to upper 80s. A few isolated showers and storms possible for the afternoon as a cold front approaches. Activity will be contingent as to how much dry air moves in with the Saharan dust. Lows in the mid 60s.

MONDAY: Starting out the day near 70 degrees. A mix of sun and clouds and very warm, highs in the low to mid 80s in the afternoon with low humidity behind the front. Lows in the low to mid to upper 60s.

TUESDAY: Starting out the day near 70 degrees. Partly cloudy and warm, isolated showers and storms in the afternoon and evening. With the sunshine, temperatures will rise into the low to mid 80s in the afternoon. Lows in the mid 60s.

Copyright 2020 WHSV. All rights reserved.