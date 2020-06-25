Four charged with vandalism in connection with Defund the Police Rally in Charlottesville

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) — Charlottesville Police Chief RaShall Brackney announced on social media Thursday afternoon that four people have been charged with vandalism related to the Defund the Police Rally held last Sunday on Charlottesville’s Downtown Mall.

Chief Brackney did not release the individuals’ names.

The Defund the Police Rally was held Sunday, June 2, starting at the Freedom of Speech wall. The protestors marched down the mall and then across to Market Street. The protesters walked to the police department, where they blocked the road for approximately an hour. During that time, some protestors spray painted messages to the police on the street.

“While most of this event remained peaceful, several individuals chose to engage in unacceptable and criminal behavior. This included harassing and attempts to shame individuals who were trying to enjoy a Fathers’ Day meal on the Mall with their families,” Brackney said. “The group then blocked off Market Street in front of the Charlottesville Police Department, for more than an hour vandalizing the streets and the sidewalks with cruel, threatening, and hate filled language at the entrance of the courts and police station, where, unfortunately, every officer, civilian employees, maintenance, and janitorial team members who came into work had to endure.”

The Charlottesville Police Department said the investigation continues and it is in the process of identifying other individuals.

City of Charlottesville workers removed the spray paint from the street Monday morning at a cost of over $19,000. Wednesday, the city provided NBC29 with the expense cost breakdown, which includes about $15,000 for milling and paving, and $4400 for in-house labor and supplies:

City of Charlottesville provides graffiti removal cost estimate. (Source: WVIR) (WVIR)

