Free COVID-19 testing scheduled for Rockingham County next week

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) — Rockingham County residents will have the opportunity to receive free COVID-19 testing next week.

The Rockingham County Department of Fire and Rescue, in partnership with the Virginia Department of Health and the Virginia Air National Guard, will be holding a mobile COVID-19 testing event at no cost on June 30. This will be Rockingham County’s last large drive-through test site scheduled.

Testing will be conducted at the Rockingham County Fair Grounds at 4808 South Valley Pike Harrisonburg, VA 22801 between 3:00 p.m. and 6:00 p.m. Testing will be offered on a first-come, first-served basis, with no appointment necessary and no insurance required.

If you plan to get tested, you’re asked to wear a mask, stay at least six feet away from others at all times and talk to a healthcare provider if you are having symptoms of COVID-19 such as cough, shortness of breath and/or a fever.

As of June 25, the Virginia Department of Health had received reports of 674 positive COVID-19 cases in Rockingham County.

With data on the exact locations of outbreaks only available when facilities choose to let the health department release information about them, it’s not clear exactly where most cases have been reported, but the VDH zip code map offers a more detailed view by letting you see the number of cases confirmed in any particular zip code, not just by county or city.

Local officials urge all residents to continue following the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s guidelines on hand-washing and social distancing as Virginia moves into Phase 3 next week on July 1.

