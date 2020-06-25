Greater Mid-Atlantic News Digest 1:30 p.m.

Hello! Here’s a look at how AP’s general news coverage is shaping up in the Mid-Atlantic, covering North Carolina, Virginia, Maryland and Delaware. Questions about coverage plans are welcome and should be directed to 919-510-8937, 202-641-9660, 410-837-8315, 804-643-6646 or metro@ap.org. AP-Mid-Atlantic News Editor Steve McMillan can be reached at 804-643-6646 or smcmillan@ap.org.

TODAY'S TOP STORIES

NORTH CAROLINA

RACIAL INJUSTICE-OFFICERS FIRED-VIDEO WILMINGTON, N.C. — North Carolina prosecutors have dismissed cases involving three officers who were fired after a video recording captured one of them saying a civil war was necessary to wipe Black people off the map and that he was ready. New Hanover County District Attorney Ben David said in a statement Thursday that his office reviewed the cases involving the Wilmington police officers. The statement didn’t say exactly how many cases were dismissed or what charges were considered. SENT: 280 words.

XGR—SESSION ENDS RALEIGH, N.C. — North Carolina legislators could soon end a legislative session marked by dealing with the COVID-19 economic downturn and challenging Gov. Roy Cooper’s orders keeping many businesses closed due to the virus. The House and Senate scheduled floor meetings on Thursday, and Senate Republicans say they’re not coming back after that. By Gary Robertson. SENT: 150 words. Will e updated.

VIRUS OUTBREAK-SPEEDWAY GRAHAM, N.C. — A North Carolina stock car racetrack must remain closed and propose a new social distancing plan after a judge sided with health officials in an effort to curb the coronavirus spread. The judge agreed with health officials who said large gatherings at the Ace Speedway could contribute to an increase spread of COVID-19. SENT: 240 words.

ELECTION 2020-CANVASSING WASHINGTON — The coronavirus pandemic isn’t going away anytime soon, but political campaigns are forging ahead with in-person organizing. The pandemic upended elections this year, forcing campaigns to shift organizing activities almost entirely online and compelling both parties to reconfigure their conventions. President Donald Trump decided to move the Republican National Convention to Florida after a spat with North Carolina’s governor over that state’s pace of reopening. By Alaxandra Jaffe. SENT: 870 words, photos.

— SHIP-MISSING CREWMEMBER — The U.S. Coast Guard is searching for a crewmember of a tanker ship approximately 400 miles east off Cape Hatteras in North Carolina.

— CONFEDERATE MONUMENTS-NORTH CAROLINA — A North Carolina city along the coast has removed two Confederate statues located in public spaces near downtown.

VIRGINIA

VIRUS OUTBREAK-AMUSEMENT PARKS RICHMOND, Va. — Kings Dominion and Busch Gardens Williamsburg will not reopen next week when Virginia further eases restrictions on businesses and public gatherings put in place earlier this year as a result of the coronavirus pandemic. The amusement parks say reopening is not economically feasible if only 1,000 people can be allowed in at a time. SENT: 300 words.

ELECTION 2020-DEMOCRATS WASHINGTON — A group of progressive Black Democratic congressional hopefuls is rushing toward the national stage. And they are igniting rank-and-file enthusiasm in a party dominated by aging white leaders. Presumed Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden is 77, progressive hero Sen. Bernie Sanders is 78 and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi is 80. By Alan Fram. SENT: 910 words, AP Photos.

VIRUS OUTBREAK-STILL AT SEA WASHINGTON — When the coronavirus made U.S. Navy ship stops in foreign countries too risky, the USS Dwight D. Eisenhower and the USS San Jacinto were ordered to keep moving and avoid all port visits. More than five months after they set sail, they have broken a record they never planned to achieve. By Lolita C. Baldor. SENT: 1,060 words, AP photos.

MED--VIRUS OUTBREAK-TELEPHONE CARE UNDATED — Worries about coronavirus exposure have pushed some patients into relying on audio-only telephone calls for their care, even as technology and changes in government regulations make video telemedicine easier. By Regina Garcia Cano and Tom Murphy. SENT: 910 words, AP Photos.

MARYLAND/ DELAWARE

FORMER BALTIMORE MAYOR-PRISON BALTIMORE — Baltimore’s disgraced former mayor will report to a federal prison in Alabama on Friday. Catherine Pugh was en route to that state Thursday after being sentenced in February to three years in prison in a public corruption scandal over the sales of her self-published children’s books that touted exercise and nutrition. SENT: 230 words.

VIRUS OUTBREAK-ONE GOOD THING-RUNNING FOR GRANDMA SCRANTON, Pa. — As his “Nana” battled COVID-19, endurance athlete Corey Cappelloni ran 218 miles from Washington, D.C., to her nursing home in Scranton, Pennsylvania, to lift her spirits. By Luis Andres Henao. SENT: 635 words, AP photos, video.

— TRAIN DERAILMENT-WEST VIRGINIA — A report from the Federal Railroad Administration says an engineer error caused a CSX freight train to derail as it crossed the Potomac River near Harpers Ferry, West Virginia.

— NEWSPAPER SHOOTING-MEMORIAL — Maryland is set to award $300,000 for the construction of a memorial honoring the victims of a deadly shooting at a newspaper office.

SPORTS

BKN—HAWKS-CARTER-RETIRES UNDATED — Vince Carter made his retirement official by announcing on his podcast Thursday that his 22-year NBA career has come to an end. The announcement was largely a formality because the 43-year-old Carter had said many times over the course of the season that this would be his last in the NBA. By Basketball Writer Tim Reynolds. SENT: 690 words, AP Photos.

RAC—KENTUCKY DERBY-SPECTATORS LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Churchill Downs says the rescheduled Kentucky Derby and Oaks will run this fall with spectators under strict guidelines to limit crowd density for the race that annually attracts more than 100,000. The 146th runnings of the Oaks for fillies and the Derby were postponed from May 1-2 to Sept. 4-5 because of the coronavirus pandemic. SENT: 300 words.

ACC—SWOFFORD RETIRING UNDATED — Atlantic Coast Conference Commissioner John Swofford is retiring after the 2020-21 academic year, ending his tenure after 24 years. The ACC announced Thursday that Swofford will continue as commissioner until his successor is in place and assist with the transition. Swofford said in a statement he and his wife, Nora, had been planning for “some time” for this be his final year. By College Football Writer Ralph D. Russo. SENT: 250 words, AP Photo. Will be updated.

