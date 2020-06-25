Health officials advise for preparing for another wave of COVID-19

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) — Many health officials believe COVID-19 could have a second wave this fall. This would come at a time when kids are heading back to school and when state officials are planning for more reopenings.

An important element to containing the spread of COVID-19 is being able to quickly diagnose it. Around fall, seasonal influenza returns as well, and many symptoms of the flu are similar to the coronavirus, which also caused complications for diagnoses when COVID-19 first spread to the U.S.

Dr. Laura Kornegay, director of the Central Shenandoah Health District, says getting a flu shot this fall will be more important than ever.

“And even as we advance through progressive phases of reopening, we have to remember that all those measures still apply to keep our community safe,” said Kornegay.

These measures also include continuing to wear face masks, social distancing, disinfecting high-touch surfaces, and staying home when sick.

