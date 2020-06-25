Here is the latest Virginia news from The Associated Press at 1:40 a.m. EDT

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Cameron Webb is a Black doctor and lawyer from Charlottesville whose job description says he works “at the intersection of health and social justice” at one of the top medical schools in the country. His strong showing in a Virginia Democratic congressional primary suggests the energy behind the sweeping civil rights protests across America is also present at the polls. With the country gripped by a pandemic and racial unrest, Webb's supporters believe he is uniquely qualified to flip the Virginia 5th Congressional District. Democrats are bullish after the sitting incumbent lost a GOP convention after he angered social conservatives by officiating a gay marriage.

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Law enforcement authorities in Virginia say they have arrested the suspect in a Tuesday shooting inside a shopping mall that left one person seriously wounded. Police in Chesterfield County on Wednesday said William Ezell Taylor Jr. has been charged with aggravated malicious wounding and use of a firearm in the commission of a felony. Police say the 23-year-old Taylor, of Petersburg, was arrested without incident hours after the shooting in the Chesterfield Towne Center, near the state capital city of Richmond. Authorities say the shooting was the result of a fight between two people. The victim hospitalized with life-threaning injuries.

LYNCHBURG, Va. (AP) — Gun rights activists have filed a lawsuit challenging a new Virginia law that will expand background checks for gun buyers. The law is set to go into effect July 1. It is one of seven gun control measures passed by the General Assembly this year. It requires a background check for any firearm sale, even between private individuals. The lawsuit filed Monday by the Virginia Citizens Defense League and five other plaintiffs alleges the law violates residents’ constitutional rights by making them subject to background checks. Plaintiffs allege the new law is “a grossly overreaching infringement on the right of Virginians to keep and bear arms.”

ALEXANDRIA, Va. (AP) — A northern Virginia couple has been charged with fraud after prosecutors say they received nearly $1.5 million in federal funds meant for businesses struggling under the coronavirus pandemic. Federal prosecutors in Alexandria say 43-year-old Monica Jaworska of Ashburn and her husband, 42-year-old Tarik Jaafar of Woodbridge, were arrested Saturday at Kennedy International Airport in New York after buying one-way tickets to Poland. Prosecutors say the pair filed 18 different loan applications under the federal Paycheck Protection Program. Four loans totaling more than $1.4 million were approved. Prosecutors say they used fraudulent IRS forms to indicate they were supporting dozens of employees. But an investigation revealed strong evidence the businesses didn’t really exist.