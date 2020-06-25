JMU leaders, students, alumni host discussion on athletics and racial injustice

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - A virtual town hall by James Madison University explored the intersection of racial injustice and athletics.

The discussion was streamed live online by various participants including school leaders as well as current and former athletes.

Some of the discussion focused on the ways athletes have advanced the conversation, the challenges they face when using their platform to address public issues and the role of sports governing bodies.

“What is essential in this process is that it’s not a one and done,” said Kevin Warner, the assistant athletic director for JMU Athletics. “These types of conversations are important. One-on-one conversations matter. Group conversations matter. Having your voice heard matters.

Warner said it is important that JMU Athletics be a part of conversations like this because athletes have a unique role as people community member look up to. Athletics has a long history of crossing demographic lines, whether it be within the team roster or by the sports events that bring people together.

“Not only are we open to change, but we’re committed to being a part of change and being part of solutions that help everyone,” Warner said.

You can watch the full conversation, by clicking here.

