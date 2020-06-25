Man accused of driving through crowd of protesters will not be released on bond

HENRICO, Va. (WWBT) — The man accused of driving through a crowd of protesters in Henrico earlier this month will not be released on bond, the judge ordered Thursday morning.

Henrico Police say on June 7, Harry Rogers, a Hanover County resident, drove his blue pickup truck into the crowd, injuring a cyclist.

Rogers is facing charges of:

Attempted malicious wounding

Felony vandalism

Assault and battery

Hate crime assault

Hit and run

[ Va. prosecutor: Man who drove through group of protesters is leader of KKK ]

The judge ruling in Roger’s case says Rogers ‘chose to make his actions’.

Rogers will be arraigned on those charges shortly.

Stay tuned to NBC12 for more updates.

Copyright 2020 WWBT. All rights reserved.