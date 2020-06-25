Advertisement

Man accused of driving through crowd of protesters will not be released on bond

Harry H. Rogers
Harry H. Rogers(Henrico Jail)
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Jun. 25, 2020 at 10:58 AM EDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HENRICO, Va. (WWBT) — The man accused of driving through a crowd of protesters in Henrico earlier this month will not be released on bond, the judge ordered Thursday morning.

Henrico Police say on June 7, Harry Rogers, a Hanover County resident, drove his blue pickup truck into the crowd, injuring a cyclist.

Rogers is facing charges of:

  • Attempted malicious wounding
  • Felony vandalism
  • Assault and battery
  • Hate crime assault
  • Hit and run

Va. prosecutor: Man who drove through group of protesters is leader of KKK ]

The judge ruling in Roger’s case says Rogers ‘chose to make his actions’.

Rogers will be arraigned on those charges shortly.

Stay tuned to NBC12 for more updates.

Copyright 2020 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

State

12,000 American flags to be placed at Virginia War Memorial

Updated: 23 minutes ago
|
By NBC12 Newsroom
Volunteers will be placing 12,000 American flags on the hillside near the Shrine of Memory at the Virginia War Memorial.

State

Four charged with vandalism in connection with Defund the Police Rally in Charlottesville

Updated: 37 minutes ago
|
By WHSV newsroom
Charlottesville Police Chief RaShall Brackney announced on social media Thursday afternoon that four people have been charged with vandalism related to the Defund the Police Rally held last Sunday on Charlottesville’s Downtown Mall.

State

Richmond City Councilors cite public safety concerns over new push to remove Monument Ave. statues

Updated: 38 minutes ago
|
By WHSV newsroom
City councilors are concerned Confederate statues are becoming a public safety issue as protesters in the City of Richmond take matters into their own hands.

National Politics

House Democrats to approve police overhaul as Senate stalls

Updated: 53 minutes ago
|
By LISA MASCARO
On the eve of the vote, President Donald Trump's administration signaled he would veto the bill. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell has also said it will not pass the Republican-held chamber.

Local

Free COVID-19 testing scheduled for Rockingham County next week

Updated: 58 minutes ago
|
By WHSV newsroom
A free drive-through COVID-19 testing center will make its way to Rockingham County next week.

Latest News

State

Virginia DMV extending validity of licenses and registrations even further

Updated: 58 minutes ago
|
By WHSV newsroom
As the Virginia Department of Motor Vehicles (DMV) continues gradually reopening across Virginia, several more customer service centers, including in the Shenandoah Valley, will be opening back up next week.

News

Pandemic takes a bite, Chuck E Cheese files for bankruptcy

Updated: 1 hour ago
Chuck E Cheese, the restaurant chain that became a Mecca for children and a crucible for many of their parents, is filing for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection.

National

Dixie Chicks drop the ‘dixie’

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By KRISTIN M. HALL AP Entertainment Writer
The Chicks also released a new video for their new song, "March March" that features videos and images from the recent Black Lives Matter rallies.

Coronavirus

US health officials believe 20M Americans have had virus

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By ZEKE MILLER and MARILYNN MARCHIONE
Twenty million infections would mean about 6% of the nation’s 331 million people have been infected, leaving a majority of the population still susceptible to the virus.

Coronavirus

US virus cases near an all-time high as governors backtrack

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By JENNIFER PELTZ and ELAINE KURTENBACH
While greatly expanded testing probably accounts for some of the increase, experts say other measures indicate the virus is making a comeback.

State

Gov. Northam announces Rent and Mortgage Relief Program

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Madison Greer and Caleb Stewart
Governor Ralph North is scheduled to address Virginians on the latest COVID-19 response in the commonwealth at 2 p.m. on June 25.