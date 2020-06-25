No Kid Hungry partners with Valley school districts to break down barriers between children and access to food

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) — No Kid Hungry—a national non-profit campaign to end problems of hunger around the country—wants to make sure families know where they can receive free meals this summer.

Schools unexpectedly shut down in March due to the coronavirus pandemic. When they shut down, many started to offer free to-go meals for students and families.

Sarah Steely, who is the associate director of No Kid Hungry Virginia, said that due to the pandemic, there is a greater need for school meals. She said some locations have changed because of the pandemic and social distancing guidelines, so they want to make sure everyone can have access to food.

“The simplest thing, but also the most important thing to us at No Kid Hungry, is making sure that families can find out where to access these meals in their communities,” Steely said.

Families can text “FOOD” or “COMIDA” to 877-877 to find the nearest meal locations around the Valley.

Andrea Early, who is the executive director of nutrition for Harrisonburg City Public Schools, said that the district has seen an increase of families in need over the past few months. The district is operating a drive-thru system instead of its usual mobile cafe because of the need to be socially distant.

Early said they are taking all of the proper precautions to keep families and workers healthy.

"This isn't work you can do remotely, so making sure that we have all of the right PPE and safety protocols in place," Early said.

She said Harrisonburg alone has served 312,714 breakfasts and dinners. The district has local partners, which has helped them to add fresh produce to the bagged meals.

Every school in Harrisonburg hands out meals from 5:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. to children and teenagers up to 18-years-old on Tuesday's and Thursday's.

Whenever students return for the 2020-2021 school year, all schools in Harrisonburg will offer free meals to every student. This is part of the Community Eligibility Provision.

