Advertisement

NYPD officer charged with using banned chokehold

An NYPD officer was arrested and charged with using a banned chokehold while on duty.
An NYPD officer was arrested and charged with using a banned chokehold while on duty.(NYPD/CNN)
Published: Jun. 25, 2020 at 11:18 AM EDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW YORK (AP) — Moving swiftly amid a global furor over police misconduct, New York City prosecutors on Thursday filed criminal charges against an officer caught on video putting a Black man in what they said was a banned chokehold.

Officer David Afanador, 39, was expected to be arraigned Thursday afternoon on strangulation and attempted strangulation charges stemming from the confrontation Sunday on a Queens beach boardwalk.

It is the second time Afanador has faced criminal charges for alleged brutality in 15 years on the police force. In 2016, he was acquitted on charges he pistol-whipped a teen suspect and broke two of his teeth.

Afanador’s lawyer said his client was facing a rush to judgment in the wake of protests over the killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis and public pressure to hold police officers accountable for alleged misconduct. Floyd was killed a month to the day before Afanador’s arrest.

“It’s become fashionable for prosecutors to make summary arrests of police officers without a full and thorough investigation,” lawyer Stephen Worth said in an email. “The concept of due process seems to go out the window.”

The NYPD suspended Afanador without pay after cellphone video surfaced showing officers tackling 35-year-old Ricky Bellevue and Afanador putting his arm around Bellevue’s neck as he lay face down on the boardwalk.

Body camera footage released Sunday night by police showed that for at least 11 minutes before Bellevue was tackled, he and two other men — one of whom shot the cellphone video — were shouting insults at officers, who implored them to walk away.

After suspending Afanador, Police Commissioner Dermot Shea said Monday that the officers had acted with “extreme restraint” and that the men taunting with sometimes foul language should also be condemned.

“But at the end of that story, an officer, put his hand around a person’s neck, and that (officer) was dealt with swiftly and was suspended,” Shea said.

Bellevue’s lawyer, Sanford Rubenstein, said in a statement that Afanador’s arrest is the “first step in getting justice for Ricky Bellevue.”

“The next step is for this police officer to be convicted and sentenced to jail,” Rubenstein said.

Chokeholds have been banned by the New York Police Department for years. Democratic Gov. Andrew Cuomo recently signed a measure outlawing them statewide.

The issue has been particularly fraught since the death of Eric Garner after an officer put him in a chokehold in 2014. In that case, a grand jury declined to indict the officer involved. A federal civil rights investigation also concluded without charges being filed.

Afanador is the second NYPD officer to face brutality charges this month.

Officer Vincent D’Andraia pleaded not guilty June 9 to assault and other charges days after a bystander recorded him violently pushing protester Dounya Zayer to the ground during demonstrations over Floyd’s death, causing her to hit her head on the pavement.

Zayer, testifying last week at a hearing on police violence, said she has suffered constant migraines and struggled to keep down food since the May 29 shove left her in the hospital with a seizure and concussion.

“Where are the good cops that I keep hearing of?” Zayer said.

Copyright 2020 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

State

12,000 American flags to be placed at Virginia War Memorial

Updated: 23 minutes ago
|
By NBC12 Newsroom
Volunteers will be placing 12,000 American flags on the hillside near the Shrine of Memory at the Virginia War Memorial.

State

Four charged with vandalism in connection with Defund the Police Rally in Charlottesville

Updated: 37 minutes ago
|
By WHSV newsroom
Charlottesville Police Chief RaShall Brackney announced on social media Thursday afternoon that four people have been charged with vandalism related to the Defund the Police Rally held last Sunday on Charlottesville’s Downtown Mall.

State

Richmond City Councilors cite public safety concerns over new push to remove Monument Ave. statues

Updated: 38 minutes ago
|
By WHSV newsroom
City councilors are concerned Confederate statues are becoming a public safety issue as protesters in the City of Richmond take matters into their own hands.

Coronavirus

Trump administration supports another set of coronavirus stimulus payments

Updated: 44 minutes ago
The Trump administration is open to a second round of stimulus payments.

Coronavirus

Mnuchin says next stimulus bill will be 'much more targeted'

Updated: 46 minutes ago
|
The Trump administration is open to a second round of stimulus payments

Latest News

National Politics

House Democrats to approve police overhaul as Senate stalls

Updated: 54 minutes ago
|
By LISA MASCARO
On the eve of the vote, President Donald Trump's administration signaled he would veto the bill. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell has also said it will not pass the Republican-held chamber.

Local

Free COVID-19 testing scheduled for Rockingham County next week

Updated: 58 minutes ago
|
By WHSV newsroom
A free drive-through COVID-19 testing center will make its way to Rockingham County next week.

State

Virginia DMV extending validity of licenses and registrations even further

Updated: 59 minutes ago
|
By WHSV newsroom
As the Virginia Department of Motor Vehicles (DMV) continues gradually reopening across Virginia, several more customer service centers, including in the Shenandoah Valley, will be opening back up next week.

National

Police save man trapped in raging waters in Conn.

Updated: 1 hour ago
Police save man trapped in raging waters in Connecticut.

News

Pandemic takes a bite, Chuck E Cheese files for bankruptcy

Updated: 1 hour ago
Chuck E Cheese, the restaurant chain that became a Mecca for children and a crucible for many of their parents, is filing for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection.

National

Dixie Chicks drop the ‘dixie’

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By KRISTIN M. HALL AP Entertainment Writer
The Chicks also released a new video for their new song, "March March" that features videos and images from the recent Black Lives Matter rallies.