Pandemic workplace safety regulations, first of their kind in U.S., advance in Virginia

A driver participated in a car demonstration in April in Harrisonburg calling for action to protect Virginia poultry plant workers from COVID-19.
A driver participated in a car demonstration in April in Harrisonburg calling for action to protect Virginia poultry plant workers from COVID-19.(Sarah Alair / For the Virginia Mercury)
By Ned Oliver, Virginia Mercury
Published: Jun. 25, 2020 at 12:32 PM EDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
They didn’t take any final votes or even discuss the content of the proposed regulations, but a state board weighing what could become the country’s first pandemic workplace safety rules agreed in principal Wednesday to press ahead with the sweeping new mandates.

“In this moment, I think we need to take action,” said Milagro Rodriguez, a member of the state’s Safety and Health Codes Board, which has been tasked with vetting and approving emergency regulations that, among other things, would mandate social distancing in all workplaces and require employers to notify employees if a coworker tests positive for the virus.

In a 9-3 vote, the board declared COVID-19 represents an emergency hazard to all employees and employers in the state. They also voted down proposals to slow the rule-making process down by at least a week to allow in-person public comment, a concession sought by an industry representative on the board who argued that state workplace regulators already have the authority to address unsafe conditions related to the virus.

But the rules, which could go into effect as soon as they are adopted and published, ended up getting delayed anyway because the board adjourned before getting to the point where they would discuss the text of the regulations and potential amendments.

Instead, the nearly eight-hour meeting, held virtually via teleconference, was largely consumed by a broad overview of the COVID-19 pandemic, its impact on workplaces and obscure procedural elements of the rule-making process.

The board agreed to meet again at some point next week to finish their work.

If the board follows through and adopts the rules, it would be the first state in the country to do so, according to The Washington Post, which described Virginia’s approach as “a potential way forward for other states in the face of federal inaction.”

Gov. Ralph Northam last month directed the workplace safety board to adopt regulations, citing the decision by federal authorities not to act and a petition filed by the Legal Aid Justice Center aimed at securing protections for workers in the state’s poultry processing plants, which have seen extensive outbreaks.

Advocates have been frustrated that the federal Occupational Safety and Health Administration has refused to adopt national rules in response to the virus. The agency has also faced criticism for not enforcing existing rules that could be used to protect workers during the pandemic, so far issuing one citation out of more than 4,000 virus-related complaints.

“The AFL-CIO commends Virginia for being the first state to expeditiously propose a comprehensive standard to protect all workers from COVID-19,” the international labor organization wrote in a comment submitted to the board. “Current federal and state approaches to minimizing occupational risk to SARS-CoV-2 are not working in Virginia.”

Business groups have mostly opposed the new rules, arguing existing regulations and guidelines are sufficient.

The Virginia Mercury is a new, nonpartisan, nonprofit news organization covering Virginia government and policy.

