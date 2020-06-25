Richmond Arson Team investigating fire at Starbucks

RICHMOND, Va. (WHSV) — The Richmond Police and Fire Departments’ Arson Team are investigating a fire started at a Starbucks.

At approximately 11:30 p.m. on June 24, Richmond officers and firefighters responded to the Starbucks at 400 North Robinson Street.

A window was broken and several road flares were burning on the building’s floor.

When police and firefighters arrived at the Starbucks on N. Robinson Street, they found several road flares on the floor. (Source: Richmond Police Department) (WWBT)

“The incident appears to be related to the on-going protests in the city since it occurred as protesters were vandalizing several buildings as they marched through the area several blocks away,” Richmond Police said in a release.

Police said four people were arrested throughout the evening as well.

Investigators are asking for surveillance video or photographs that might have captured the arson. Anyone with information can anonymously call Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000 or use the PS smartphone app.

Copyright 2020 WHSV. All rights reserved.