Rockingham County Board of Supervisors votes to impose tax on some residents for stormwater mitigation projects

Flooding in the area of Lake Shenandoah.
Flooding in the area of Lake Shenandoah.(WHSV)
By Chelsea Church
Published: Jun. 24, 2020 at 10:50 PM EDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Some people in Rockingham County will be paying more to live there after a vote on Wednesday night.

The Lake Shenandoah Stormwater Control Authority, made up of the Rockingham County Board of Supervisors, voted unanimously on a tax of four cents per square foot of rooftop that residents will see on their bills in December and June each year until 2030.

The fee will help pay for projects aimed at mitigating flooding these neighborhoods have been experiencing for several years.

A detention basin will be installed on a 28-acre property. About $925,000 will come out of the county’s general fund to pay for half of the purchase price.

Some who live in that area do agree the projects will help address the flooding but are not happy they will have to pay for it.

“We think it’s too early to vote on a solution. We think it’s the wrong solution, and we think that the rest of the county’s residents need to have some input on the impact on the rest of the county that this solution will have,” Harry Reif, who lives in Lakewood, said.

Reif concerned the approval of this fee sets a precedent for how other infrastructure issues could be addressed in other parts of the county in the future.

“This solution could apply to those residents too, and areas where it’s not as densely residential, which means the burden on the individual property owners would be much greater,” Reif said.

He also noted that the infrastructure problems are caused by developments that the county has been planning for. The board said the developments met stormwater standards at the time they were built, but it needs improving now.

"So, there's also a level of personal responsibility," County Supervisor Sallie Wolfe-Garrison said. "That means on the part of the developer, on the part of the builder and on the part of the buyer."

Supervisor Rick Chandler added the fee could decrease over the years because further projects may not be necessary. He also said for new properties that are developed, buyers will have to pay the fee as well.

Now that the county has voted to move forward, they plan to buy the property where the basin will be installed by the fall and proceed with designs. They hope to have it ready for a bid by early 2021.

Copyright 2020 WHSV. All rights reserved.

