Some salons around the valley not ready to completely re-open

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) — Among the many businesses easing restrictions, hair and nail salons will soon be able to open at full capacity this coming Wednesday, July 1, under Phase 3.

They’ll still be required to maintain adequate physical distancing under CDC guidelines, though, but the capacity limit is lifted. A number of other requirements are mandatory, outlined on page 24 here.

But some places are not comfortable making the move to open up to full capacity at this point.

G3 Nail Spa is one of the many businesses faced with the decision to rebound business by opening up to full capacity. The manager of the salon says she isn’t comfortable with the abrupt change.

G3 Nail Spa has been open to 50 percent capacity since the beginning of Phase 2, which started back on June 5. They say they have had no problem getting customers, but with Phase 3 quickly approaching, they say comfort is an issue.

“We’re not comfortable for a full house right now, so we will still be doing appointments, if we have less customers in here, we can have walk-ins,” said Tiffany Nguy, manager of G3 Nail Salon.

They say their values have come into play, asking themselves what their top priority was.

“We don’t mind about us losing the business, you know, like we want everybody to feel comfortable when they come in and we make everybody’s health and safety a priority,” said Nguy.

That tactic includes plexi-glass dividers for nail painting and face shields for employees who are giving pedicures. Customers must also wash their hands and have their temperatures checked before entering the business.

Nguy also says she is waiting for a vaccine to be released before making any other changes.

