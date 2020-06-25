Staunton’s R.R. Smith Center reopening with pair of exhibits

STAUNTON, Va. (WVIR) - The R.R. Smith Center in downtown Staunton is reopening this Friday with two exhibits. The first is called ‘Round About Midnight, which is a show by local painter Angus Carter.

The Augusta County Historical Society also has an exhibit called Painters and Printers highlighting the work of the early 1900′s Waynesboro artists Charles Smith and George Speck.

The R.R. Smith Center has an online reservation system that allows up to ten people per hour to walk through the exhibits.

"We all need a little bit of normalcy and we can do that in a safe manner," said Staunton Augusta Art Center's Executive Director, Carolyn Maloney. "And we need artists to always have an avenue. Because when we've cut artists off with no way to show, no way to sell, they've lost their contact with the world."

The exhibits are up for the next six weeks and reservations are available for Friday and Saturday nights. Masks are required.

