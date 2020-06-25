Stuarts Draft small area plan passed by Augusta County Board of Supervisors

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WVIR) - Stuarts Draft has a plan for the future.

In a 6-1 vote, the Augusta County Board of Supervisors passed the Stuarts Draft Small Area Plan Wednesday night during a meeting at the Augusta County Government Center in Verona. It’s a plan largely developed by the people who live and work in the Stuarts Draft Community.

Stuarts Draft is a part of Augusta County identified for future growth, estimating an additional 2,300 people will live there by 2040.

The plan is just part of the County’s overall comprehensive plan and is available on the Augusta County website.

Copyright 2020 WHSV. All rights reserved.