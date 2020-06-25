Stunning Wednesday evening sunset
Check out some of these amazing photos from Wednesday evening.
Published: Jun. 24, 2020 at 9:29 PM EDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) -
There happened to be enough cloud cover and a little rain shower providing us with a fantastic sunset Wednesday evening.
This is not a result of the Saharan dust that we’ve been mentioning all week. That will not arrive until Friday at the earliest.
Scroll through the sunset photos below:
