Virginia Daybook

Thursday, Jun. 25 10:00 AM Virginia Beach Mayor Dyer attends unveiling of 'The Art Walk' - Virginia Beach Police Department and Virginia Beach City Public Schools unveil 'The Art Walk', a pathway of murals painted by student artists that demonstrate 'how police and community can come together to make way for a promising future for all people'. Attendees include Virginia Beach Mayor Robert Dyer, Virginia Beach PD Investigative Division Deputy Chief Pat Gallagher, Virginia Beach City Public Schools Superintendent Dr Aaron Spence and Visual Arts Department Fine Arts Coordinator Christopher Buhner, and Virginia Beach Cultural Affairs - Arts Coordinator Nina Goodale

Location: Virginia Beach Police Department - Fourth Precinct, 5152 Lobaugh Dr, Virginia Beach, VA

Thursday, Jun. 25 10:00 AM Virginia Gov. Northam's public schedule - Virginia Governor Ralph Northam holds ceremonial bill signing during virtual meeting of the Virginia Council on Environmental Justice (10:00 AM EDT); holds ceremonial bill signing during 'Knocking Down Hunger's Door' virtual town hall addressing food access (11:30 AM EDT); and provides updates on Virginia's coronavirus (COVID-19) response with the Virginia Emergency Support Team, Patrick Henry Bldg, 1111 E Broad St, Richmond (2:00 PM EDT)

Those interested in viewing the first event must pre-register at https://tinyurl.com/y8vxdg7l (click the hyperlink that says 'Register' next to 'Event Status' on the left side of the page). Once registered, you will receive an email with individual details for joining the WebEx video conference * Food access town hall runs from 10:00 AM to 12:00 PM, and the Governor's bill signing will take place at 11:30 AM. Those interested in viewing this event must pre-register at https://www.eventbrite.com/e/knocking-down-hungers-door-tickets-110228564604 * COVID-19 update - VPM will provide a livestream video feed from a pool camera. Media outlets are asked to use this feed to help maintain social distancing guidelines and prevent the spread of COVID-19. Transmission information is available at https://www.governor.virginia.gov/covid19-pool-feed/. This event will also be livestreamed on Twitter, Facebook, and YouTube

Thursday, Jun. 25 Virginia Ratification Day - Virginia Ratification Day, celebrating anniversary of Virginia becoming the 10th U.S. state

Thursday, Jun. 25 - Friday, Jun. 26 POSTPONED: Legal Secretaries and Administrators' Conference

Friday, Jun. 26 Michael Vick celebrates 40th birthday - 40th birthday of Michael Vick, former American football quarterback who played 13 seasons in the NFL, primarily with the Atlanta Falcons and the Philadelphia Eagles. He was the first NFL quarterback to rush for 1,000 yards in a season and holds the record for the most career rushing yards by a quarterback (6,109). Vick pleaded guilty for his involvement in a dog fighting ring in 2007 and spent 21 months in federal prison

Saturday, Jun. 27 10:00 AM CANCELED: Smithsonian's annual 'Innovations in Flight' family day and outdoor aviation display - CANCELED: Annual 'Innovations in Flight' family day and outdoor aviation display at the Smithsonian's National Air and Space Museum Steven F. Udvar-Hazy Center * Canceled due to the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic

Location: Steven F. Udvar-Hazy Center, 14390 Air & Space Museum Parkway, Chantilly, VA

