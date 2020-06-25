Virginia DMV extending validity of licenses and registrations even further

Following an announcement by Governor Ralph Northam in his Thursday press conference, the Virginia Department of Motor Vehicles (DMV) is extending the time that people across the commonwealth have to renew their driver’s licenses, identification cards, and vehicle registrations.

Previously, the DMV had allowed all driver’s licenses expiring on or before July 31 to be extended until August 31 at the latest, registrations expiring in March, April, and May got 90 extra days, resgistrations expiring in June got 60 days, and those expiring in July got a 30-day extension.

Now, Executive Directive Seven (ED 7) has been amended again by Gov. Northam to officially extend the validity of every driver, vehicle, special identification, and driver credential that expires on or before July 31, 2020, for up to an additional 90 days, with October 31, 2020, as the absolute latest for any credential.

The new extension is in addition to the past one of up to 90 days through August 31.

March 15 and April 30: Any driver whose credential expired between those dates gets an extra 90 days added to the prior 90 days, effectively 180 days, beyond the expiration date to renew.

For example, if your license expired on March 17, you initially got until June 15 to renew, but not have until September 13.

May 1 and July 31: Any driver with credentials expiring between these dates gets up to 90 more days beyond the expiration date, for a total of up to 180 days, with October 31 as the latest date.

For example, if your license expires on July 17, the initial extension gave you until August 31, but you now get until October 31.

After July 31: Any driver with credentials expiring after July 31 needs to renew it before its expiration date, as usual.

For example, if your license expires on August 2, you still need to get it renewed by August 2.

The original ED 7 directed the closure of DMV customer service centers back on March 17, but was later amended to extend credentials and then amended again in May to allow DMV locations to slowly start reopening.

Offices across Virginia have been gradually starting back up business since then, with safety precautions in place to protect the health and wellbeing of customers and employees.

So far, 35 of the 75 DMV customer service centers across Virginia have reopened. You can find a complete list of locations taking appointments at dmvNOW.com/appt.

They include the following local centers.

Open Monday through Friday 8 a.m. - 5 p.m. and Saturday 8 a.m. - noon:

• Waynesboro (998 Hopeman Parkway, Waynesboro, VA 22980)

• Woodstock (714-A North Main Street, Woodstock, VA 22664)

Open Monday through Saturday from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.:

• Charlottesville (2055 Abbey Road, Charlottesville, VA 22911)

• Harrisonburg (3281 Peoples Drive, Harrisonburg, VA 22801)

Booking an in-person appointment

Anyone wishing to book an appointment for any of the offices that are open can do so online at dmvNOW.com/appt.

From each current day, they offer one month of appointment availability in the system for each customer service center, with more appointments added to the calendar each day.

Starting June 26, though, they will offer three months of appointment availability in the system for each location, with more appointments added to the calendar every day.

Appointments are limited to one per customer, but you can select an appointment time to conduct more than one transaction, if necessary.

All of the offices are running on temporary, extended hours, by appointment only, only for services that require going to the DMV in person.

Transactions they're handling include:

• Original driver’s licenses and identification cards

• Original titles

• Original vehicle registrations

• Disabled parking permits

• Vital records

Other options

If any transaction can be conducted online or by mail, the DMV says customers need to use that method. You can find a complete list of the limited services available at DMV offices at https://www.dmv.virginia.gov/general/#appointments.asp.

You also have the ability to conduct business in-person by visiting a DMV Connect team or DMV Select partner location.

DMV Connect cannot conduct vital records transactions, testing (including knowledge and road tests), or HAZMAT fingerprinting.

The DMV’s reopening plan

As time goes on, the DMV is gradually reopening offices across Virginia as they're able to put appropriate precautions into place.

As part of the phased reopening plan, the DMV will limit the number of customers and employees in each location to ensure social distancing protocols are followed.

Service windows at DMV locations have partitions between the employees and customers, seating will be limited and spaced, and customers will be asked to stay in their cars until 10 minutes before their appointment time.

You can find a full rundown of the plan here.

In addition, the federal enforcement date for REAL IDs was moved to October 1, 2021.

For the latest from the DMV, you can click here.