Wanted: Gary Lee Foley

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Gary Lee Foley, 57, is wanted by the local police.

Foley is wanted by the Harrisonburg Police Department

He is known to be from Rockingham County, according to the Harrisonburg Police Department for possession of illegal drugs.

If anyone has information concerning his whereabouts, contact the Harrisonburg Police Department at 540-434-4436 or give Crime Solvers a call at 540-574-5050.

