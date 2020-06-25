Wildlife Center of Virginia caring for falcon

WAYNESBORO, Va. (WVIR) — A young peregrine falcon rescued from an interstate median is now being cared for at the Wildlife Center of Virginia in Waynesboro.

The fledgling hatched about a month ago in a nest in downtown Richmond, which was being monitored by the Virginia Department of Game and Inland Fisheries.

The young falcon attempted to leave the nest a couple of times earlier in the week before ending up stuck on a jersey wall in the middle of Interstate-95.

“Birds will leave their nests, and maybe they do spend some time on the ground, and they learn how to fly. They are certainly not good at it right away, but in this case, when you are learning how to fly in downtown Richmond, it’s a little more dangerous. A lot more stuff going on down there,” Amanda Nicholson with WCV said.

The falcon is said to be doing fine, and will hopefully be release back to her home in the next few days.

