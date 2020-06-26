2020 Rockingham County Baseball League Preview

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - The 2020 Rockingham County Baseball League season is scheduled to start Saturday, July 27.

The season’s start has been delayed this summer due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. The RCBL has instituted guidelines in response to COVID-19, you can read more about them here.

2020 Clover Hill Bucks

Manager: Kevin Chandler

2019 Season: 24-4 Overall (Won RCBL Championship)

Key Hitters (2019 Stats)

Tyler Bocock (INF): .568 Batting Average, 3 HR, 17 RBI - in 10 regular season games

Drew Easter (OF): .337 Batting Average, 3 HR, 26 RBI

Blake Sipe (OF): .256 Batting Average, 16 RBI, 20 Walks

Key Pitchers (2019 Stats)

Corey Armentrout (LHP): 32.2 Innings Pitched, 3.30 ERA, 44 Strikeouts

Nick Corbin (RHP): 36.2 Innings Pitched, 1.47 ERA, 35 Strikeouts

Tyler Bocock (RHP): 14 Innings Pitched, 0.00 ERA, 16 Strikeouts

For more information on the 2020 Clover Hill Bucks, click here.

2020 Bridgewater Reds

Manager: Robert Sherfey

2019 Season: 12-16 Overall (Lost to Clover Hill, 4-2, in RCBL Finals)

Key Hitters (2019 Stats)

Corbin Lucas (OF): .425 Batting Average, 5 Home Runs, 30 RBI - 2019 RCBL MVP

Grey Sherfey (OF): .326 Batting Average, 22 Runs, 20 Walks

Tyler Mahone (1B): Longwood University baseball player

Key Pitchers (2019 Stats)

Derek Shifflett (RHP): 66.1 Innings Pitched, 3.79 ERA, 82 Strikeouts

Justin Showalter (RHP): JMU baseball player

Matt Shobe (LHP): Bucknell University baseball player

For more information on the Bridgewater Reds, click here.

2020 New Market Shockers

Manager: Nolan Potts

2019 Season: 15-13 Overall Record (lost to Elkton, 2-0, in quarterfinals of RCBL Playoffs)

Key Hitters (2019 stats)

Pearce Bucher (INF): .352 Batting Average, 2 HR, 27 RBI

Frankie Ritter (SS): .366 Batting Average, 19 runs, 14 BB

Ty Bennett (C/INF): .310 Batting Average, 19 RBI, 15 Runs

Key Pitchers (2019 stats)

Hunter Entsminger (RHP): Freshman on JMU baseball team in 2020

Joel Smith (RHP): 45.2 Innings Pitched, 4.13 ERA, 53 Ks

Cade Templeton (LHP): 23.2 Innings Pitched, 1.90 ERA, 21 Ks

For more information on the 2020 New Market Shockers, click here.

2020 Stuarts Draft Diamondbacks

Manager: Les Sandridge

2019 Season: 15-13 Overall (lost to Bridgewater, 2-0, in quarterfinals of RCBL Playoffs)

Key Hitters (2019 Stats)

Jack Pausic (1B): .326 Batting Average, 3 Home Runs, 22 RBI

Cody Bartley (1B/P): .289 Batting Average, 5 Home Runs, 17 RBI

Reeves Whitmore (INF): Member of VMI baseball Team

Key Pitchers (2019 Stats)

Jacob Matheney (LHP): 42.1 Innings Pitched, 4.03 ERA, 32 Strikeouts

Calyb King (RHP): Member of West Virginia Tech baseball team

Jaily Paredes (RHP): Pitched for Staunton Braves in 2019

For more information on the Stuarts Draft Diamondbacks, click here.

2020 Broadway Bruins

Manager: Chip Abernathy

2019 Season: 14-14 Overall (lost to Bridgewater, 3-0, in semifinals of RCBL Playoffs)

Key Hitters (2019 Stats)

Matt Meiser (OF): .327 Batting Average, 25 RBI, 24 Walks

Bryce Strawderman (INF): .291 Batting Average, 25 Runs, 31 Walks

Travis Reifsnider (C): Member of JMU baseball team

Key Pitchers (2019 Stats)

John Judy (RHP): 54.1 Innings Pitched, 2.31 ERA, 65 Strikeouts

Liam McDonnell (LHP): Member of JMU baseball team

Adam Riggleman (RHP): Member of Glenville State College baseball team

For more information on the Broadway Bruins, click here.

2020 Elkton Blue Sox

Manager: J.J. Loker

2019 Season: 11-17 Overall (Lost to Clover Hill, 3-1, in RCBL Semifinals)

Key Hitters (2019 Stats)

Lee Carneal (INF): .327 Batting Average, 6 Home Runs, 16 RBI

Tristan Gordon (C): Former Page County High School star

Will Decker (OF): Former professional (independent) baseball player & Roanoke College star

Key Pitchers (2019 Stats)

Kris Lalk (LHP): 30 Innings Pitched, 3.00 ERA, 56 Strikeouts

Jacob Rich (RHP): 31.2 Innings Pitched, 4.26 ERA, 63 Strikeouts

Drew Scott (RHP): Former Yale University baseball player

For more information on the Elkton Blue Sox, click here.

2020 Grottoes Cardinals

Manager: Tim Nicely

2019 Season: 9-19 Overall (lost to Clover Hill, 2-1, quarterfinals of RCBL Playoffs)

Key Hitters (2019 Stats)

Keegan Woolford: .484 Batting Average, 4 Home Runs, 26 RBI

Dylan Nicely: .292 Batting Average, 2 Home Runs, 23 RBI

Cameron Irvine: Former Spotswood star & High Point University commit

Key Pitchers (2019 Stats)

Michael Dailey (RHP): Member of VCU baseball team

Jack Masloff (LHP): Member of VCU baseball team

Tucker Garrison (LHP): 50 Innings Pitched, 4.32 ERA, 55 Strikeouts - played for Bridgewater Reds in 2019

For more information on the 2020 Grottoes Cardinals, click here.

2020 Montezuma Braves

Manager: Chris Rush

2019 Season: 12-16 Overall (lost to Broadway, 2-1, in quarterfinals of RCBL Playoffs)

Key Hitters (2019 Stats)

Luke Paczewski (INF): .400 Batting Average, 16 RBI, 7 doubles - RCBL Rookie of the Year

Adam Hackenberg (C): Member of Clemson University baseball team

Will Wagner (INF): Member of Liberty University baseball team

Key Pitchers (2019 Stats)

Matt Sykes (LHP): 31.2 Innings Pitched, 5.11 ERA, 32 Strikeouts

Jacob Haney (RHP): Member of William & Mary baseball team

Andrew Ward (LHP): VCU baseball commit

For more information on the Montezuma Braves, click here.

