Amber Alert cancelled, 1-year-old girl found

The little girl's name is Nova Sheridan. She was taken from her biological mother's home late Thursday.
The little girl's name is Nova Sheridan. She was taken from her biological mother's home late Thursday.(WSAZ News)
Published: Jun. 26, 2020 at 5:42 AM EDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WSAZ) - According to the Youngstown Police Department, a 1-year-old taken by force from her mother shortly after 11 p.m. Thursday has been found safe.

Police say a tip came in at about 11:15 a.m. Friday. The tip lead to the location of Nova Sheridan.

According to investigators, Nova was found with one of her biological father’s relatives.

Her father, Kahlil Sheridan, who is accused of breaking into the young girl’s biological mother’s home and taking her has yet to be located.

Police say charges will be filed.

No other information has been released at this time.

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WSAZ) - An Amber Alert has been issued for the entire state of Ohio after a 1-year-old was abducted late Thursday.

According to Youngstown Police, Nova Sheridan was taken by her biological father after he broke into the young girl’s biological mother’s home and took the girl in Youngstown, Ohio, just before midnight.

Police say they have no idea where the suspect, 23-year-old Kahlil Lamonte Sheridan, has taken the girl.

Nova Sheridan is two feet tall. She weighs 35 pounds and has black hair and brown eyes.

Nova was last seen wearing a diaper. She has birthmarks on the bridge of her nose and left arm.

Kahlil Sheridan is described as six feet two inches tall. He weighs 210 lbs. and has black hair and brown eyes.

Police are looking for a dark blue, 2008 Volvo S-60 with Ohio license plate K418739.

