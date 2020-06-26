Amber Alert issued for 1-year-old girl abducted from mother near Youngstown, Ohio

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Authorities in Ohio have issued an Amber Alert for a young child abducted in Mahoning County.

According to police, 1-year-old Nova Sheridan was taken by force from her mother when her father, identified as Kahlil Sheridan, broke into their home shortly after 11 p.m. on Thursday on Moherman Avenue in Youngstown.

The child that was taken is an African-American girl, approximately 2 feet tall, weighing 35 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a diaper. The girl also has a birthmark on the bridge of her nose and left arm.

Authorities say the suspect is a 23-year-old African-American man. He is 6 feet 2 inches tall, weighs 210 pounds, and has black hair and brown eyes.

Police are looking for a dark blue 2008 Volvo S60 with Ohio temporary tags “K418739” in connection to the Amber Alert.

Anyone with information regarding the child, the suspect, or suspect vehicle should contact police immediately.

