Augusta County courts facing backlog after COVID-19 pandemic

AUGUSTA COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) — For many weeks this year, court procedures looked a bit different because of the COVID-19 pandemic. As operations go back to normal, Augusta County said they’re seeing a backlog in cases.

Augusta County Commonwealth's Attorney Tim Martin said they did see fewer crimes during the pandemic, but they are still looking at a backlog of cases.

Martin said they're doing court appearances by video when they can, and some hearings are done in person. However, jury trials are not happening at this time.

"There's no real way to socially distance the jurors such that they can still hear the evidence and that sort of thing, so the very serious cases are not really being tried right now," Martin said.

He said they'll spend longer hours working in order to get through all the cases, but he said they will make sure justice is done in each case.

"We're very concerned with the defendant and his rights, but we're also concerned with the victims and just outcomes for the defendants who deserve prison sentences," Martin said.

The courts are open, but people are asked to wear masks and people are screened before being able to enter the building.

