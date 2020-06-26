Advertisement

Augusta County sees increase in sales tax numbers for April despite COVID-19 concerns

Augusta County didn't experience a decline in sales tax for April, but that could change in the future.
Augusta County didn't experience a decline in sales tax for April, but that could change in the future.(WHSV)
By Hannah Hall
Published: Jun. 26, 2020 at 6:31 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUGUSTA COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) — As Virginians were ordered to stay at home during the COVID-19 pandemic, local governments were expected to get less money from sales tax. However, that wasn’t the case for Augusta County.

Every time we shop, we pay sales tax to the state. In Augusta County, about one percent of the sales tax collected by the state goes back to the county, which helps to make up the budget.

"It's about five to six percent of our total general fund revenues, so it's significant," Jennifer Whetzel, deputy county administrator for Augusta County, said.

When the ‘Stay at Home’ order was put into place, Augusta County expected a decline in money from sales tax. Last year, the county collected just over $530,000 in sales tax. This year, around $563,000 was collected.

"We had expected to have about a 10 percent drop, in our collection for April, and that was not realized," Whetzel said. "It actually came in fairly strong."

The county says this month’s collection was important. It was the first full month of the ‘Stay at Home’ order, and the last collection of the fiscal year. However, the county is still expecting to see a financial impact from COVID-19.

“We’ll see if this holds true for July and August, or will there be further concerns if people are not spending as they have been in the past,” Whetzel said.

For the next fiscal year, the county budgeted for a 10 percent decrease in sales tax. They cut around $5 million from the budget to account for the expected loss.

Copyright 2020 WHSV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Staunton, Waynesboro, Augusta planning for the start of school amid the COVID-19 pandemic

Updated: moments ago
Augusta County, Staunton, and Waynesboro school administrators are making plans for the ’20-‘21 school year.

Local

Preventing heat illness in dogs

Updated: 9 minutes ago
|
By Benjamin Beddoes
With a hot weekend coming up and the heat of the summer not too far behind, you can’t forget about your pets. Some of the signs of overheating might not be obvious.

National

Some states revert to restrictions as virus cases surge

Updated: 15 minutes ago
|
By PAUL J. WEBER and MICHELLE R. SMITH Associated Press
The number of confirmed new coronavirus cases per day in the U.S. hit an all-time high of 40,000 Friday.

State

Man dies after tree falls on vehicle along I-64

Updated: 16 minutes ago
A man is dead after a tree fell on his vehicle along Interstate 64 on Monday evening.

News

Northam to participate in virtual ‘Global Pride 2020’ event

Updated: 18 minutes ago
Governor Ralph Northam will join LGBTQ+ activists and world leaders for a virtual Pride event in response to other events that have been canceled due to COVID-19.

Latest News

State

Virginia man accused of threatening to kill Sen. Mark Warner

Updated: 21 minutes ago
A Virginia Beach man was arrested after he allegedly threatened to kill Senator Mark Warner over his perceived lack of receiving Social Security payments.

Politics

Facebook to label all rule-breaking posts - even the president’s

Updated: 36 minutes ago
|
By BARBARA ORTUTAY AP Technology Writer
CEO Mark Zuckerberg had previously refused to take action against Trump posts suggesting that mail-in ballots will lead to voter fraud.

Weather

What does the Saharan dust look like?

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Aubrey Urbanowicz
Dust from the Sahara desert has made its way across the Atlantic and is affecting parts of the United States. Here's what it looks like.

Local

First case of rare syndrome linked to COVID-19 reported in Central Shenandoah Health District

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Benjamin Beddoes
Friday morning, a new case of a rare syndrome that effects children and is linked to COVID-19 was reported in the Central Shenandoah Health District.

News

“Bricks and Clicks” program helps small businesses during coronavirus pandemic

Updated: 2 hours ago
Bricks and Clicks aims to support businesses that give back to their communities.

Travel

3 injured in crash along Rt. 33

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By WHSV newsroom
A vehicle crash on US-33 has closed both eastbound lanes.