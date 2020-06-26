Augusta County Sheriff warns residents of jury duty scam

AUGUSTA COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) — The Augusta County Sheriff’s Office is warning residents about a new phone scam regarding victims missing jury duty.

Here’s how the scam works:

The scammer calls a victim and tells them they missed jury duty. The scammer then tells the victim that they need to buy prepaid gift cards or they will be arrested. Once the victim purchases the gift card, they will call the scammers back and tell them the card number.

If you follow their instructions, the money you spent on these cards will be gone.

ACSO reminds residents that police departments do not collect fees for jury duty, and they do not request money or gift cards in lieu of arrest. They will never ask you to provide finances of any sort, so do not provide any information during these calls.

This is a classic phone scam that should be reported. If you receive a scam phone call, you can contact ACSO at (540) 245-5333.

For more information on detecting spam phone calls, you can visit the Federal Trade Commission’s website here.

