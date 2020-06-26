Advertisement

Augusta County Sheriff warns residents of jury duty scam

(WHSV)
By WHSV newsroom
Published: Jun. 26, 2020 at 12:03 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUGUSTA COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) — The Augusta County Sheriff’s Office is warning residents about a new phone scam regarding victims missing jury duty.

Here’s how the scam works:

The scammer calls a victim and tells them they missed jury duty. The scammer then tells the victim that they need to buy prepaid gift cards or they will be arrested. Once the victim purchases the gift card, they will call the scammers back and tell them the card number.

If you follow their instructions, the money you spent on these cards will be gone.

ACSO reminds residents that police departments do not collect fees for jury duty, and they do not request money or gift cards in lieu of arrest. They will never ask you to provide finances of any sort, so do not provide any information during these calls.

This is a classic phone scam that should be reported. If you receive a scam phone call, you can contact ACSO at (540) 245-5333.

For more information on detecting spam phone calls, you can visit the Federal Trade Commission’s website here.

Copyright 2020 WHSV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

State

One officer injured, 15 people arrested after sit-in in Richmond

Updated: 42 minutes ago
|
By NBC12 Newsroom
Police say they made more than a dozen announcements before making 15 arrests between 10:45 p.m. and 11:00 p.m.

National

Alabama football team video: “All Lives Can’t Matter Until Black Lives Matter”

Updated: 44 minutes ago
|
By WBRC Staff
Head Coach Nick Saban along with Quarterback Mac Jones, linebacker Dylan Moses and more, made statements about the value of unity - on a team and within society.

National

LIVE: White House task force updates as confirmed virus cases hit new daily high

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By FRANCES D'EMILIO and KIM TONG-HYUNG
The number of confirmed new coronavirus cases per day in the U.S. hit an all-time high of 40,000 Friday.

Local

Augusta Health updates visitation policy due to COVID-19

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By WHSV newsroom
Augusta Health's new visitor guidelines say that COVID-19 patients are not permitted any visitors.

Latest News

Local

VEC still seeing thousands of claims, some cut off after refusing to return to work

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Hannah Hall
The Virginia Employment Commission said 12,000 people refused to return to work, meaning their unemployment benefits will end.

Local

Company set to build medical cannabis dispensary in Staunton loses license

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Hannah Hall
MedMen was supposed to build a medical cannabis dispensary in Staunton, but now Virginia NORML said MedMen has lost its license.

State

Roanoke County Schools superintendent recommends plan for fall 2020

Updated: 2 hours ago
The plan calls for a hybrid schedule with preschool through second grade students receiving in-person instruction daily.

Local

Augusta County courts facing backlog after COVID-19 pandemic

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Hannah Hall
For many weeks this year, court procedures looked a bit different because of the COVID-19 pandemic. As operations go back to normal, Augusta County said they’re seeing a backlog in cases.

Local

Staunton-Augusta Family YMCA opening Friday

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Hannah Hall
The Staunton YMCA was set to open on June 12, but those plans changed when three employees got the coronavirus. Now, they’re set to open their doors Friday with plenty of safety measures.

Local

Virginia congressman signs letter encouraging Justice Department to protect statues

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Hannah Hall
Virginia congressman Ben Cline wants the Justice Department to step in and help protect monuments and statues across the country, after recent debate.