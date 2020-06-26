Advertisement

Augusta Health updates visitation policy due to COVID-19

Augusta Health Emergency Department. | Credit: WHSV
Augusta Health Emergency Department. | Credit: WHSV
By WHSV newsroom
Published: Jun. 26, 2020 at 11:28 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
AUGUSTA COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) — Augusta Health released new patient and visitor guidelines on Friday due to COVID-19 that will apply to those in the Emergency Department and receiving inpatient or outpatient care.

According to Augusta Health’s website, patients are allowed one visitor between 10 a.m. and 6 p.m. with the following exceptions:

  • COVID-19 Patients: No visitors.
  • Skilled Nursing & Rehab Units: No visitors.
  • Emergency Department: One visitor for the duration of the visit.
  • Children (18 and under): Two guardians are allowed for the duration of the visit.
  • Labor & Delivery: One coach or partner for the duration of the visit.
  • End of Life: The number of visitors for Non-COVID patients will be determined by the patient's care team. COVID positive patients will have visitation determined on a case-by-case basis.
  • Adults with Cognitive, Behavioral, or Special Needs: Patients with disruptive, cognitive, behavioral or special needs may have one person for the duration of the visit, for the patient's safety and well-being.

Visitors for patients of Augusta Health must not have any symptoms of COVID-19. Visitors will be screened when they enter a facility, which will include getting their temperature taken. Visitors will be required to wash their hands, wear a mask for their entire visit, practice social distancing and limit entering and exiting patient rooms.

More information can be found on their website.

