“Bricks and Clicks” program helps small businesses during coronavirus pandemic

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) — Some local small businesses have received help during the COVID-19 pandemic from the program “Bricks and Clicks.”

Bricks and Clicks aims to support businesses that give back to their communities.

Andrea Dono is the executive director of the Harrisonburg Downtown Renaissance. She highlighted how much the businesses help out the community.

“We gotta do everything we can to support them because we really keep the money local- all of the tax dollars, that stays here. And they employ local people and they support local organizations and schools. They are the backbones of our communities,” Dono said.

The program helps businesses improve parts of their business like outdoor seating and increasing their online presence and is helping 20 businesses at the moment.

Local store owner Andrea Estep said the program helped her when she had to, unfortunately, shut her doors to in-person customers back in March.

“I needed some experience with driving more traffic to my website. I started online, so I had a little bit of experience with that. But, professional help is always a plus,” Estep said.

The program hopes to help businesses survive the pandemic but to also continue using what they learn in the future.

