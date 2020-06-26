Advertisement

Company set to build medical cannabis dispensary in Staunton loses license

The facility was supposed to open in the Green Hills Industry and Technology Center in Staunton. | Credit: WHSV
By Hannah Hall
Published: Jun. 26, 2020 at 11:04 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
STAUNTON, Va. (WHSV) — MedMen was supposed to build a medical cannabis dispensary in Staunton, but now Virginia NORML said MedMen has lost its license.

The facility was going to be built in the Green Hills Industrial Park in Staunton. Virginia NORML said earlier this month, the Virginia Pharmacy Board voted to deny MedMen’s request for an extension.

"It's unfortunate for patients in the Staunton area in particular who were looking forward to this facility close to them," Jenn Michelle Pendini, executive director of Virginia NORML, said. "However, there are four other facilities under construction."

Even though a facility isn’t coming to the Shenandoah Valley anytime soon, Pendini said patients can visit the other facilities if necessary.

"When a patient visits one of the processors, they're able to obtain up to a 90 day supply at once, and refills are available by delivery," Pendini said.

In December 2019, MedMen told WHSV in an email they had no plans to operationalize their Virginia licenses. The license was originally given to PharmaCann in 2018. However, PharmaCann and MedMen were supposed to merge, but when the merger fell apart, PharmaCann transferred the license to MedMen.

