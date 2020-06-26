Deputies searching for missing endangered woman in Augusta County

AUGUSTA COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) —The Augusta County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help from the public to find a missing woman who was last seen in Fishersville and reportedly sent concerning messages before disappearing.

According to deputies, 36-year-old Carla Ann Piper was last seen on Thursday, June 25, around 12:15 p.m. They say she was dropped off at Augusta Health and later sent concerning messages suggesting self-harm to the person who reported her missing.

Piper is described as a white woman standing 5-feet, 5-inches tall, weighing 160 pounds, with black hair and green eyes. She was last seen wearing a turquoise hoodie and carrying a turquoise handbag with a white stripe.

If you have any information about her whereabouts, you’re asked to contact Investigator Ryan Martin, with the Augusta County Sheriff’s Office, at 540-245-5333 or Crime Stoppers at 800- 322-2017.

