Advertisement

Donations being accepted for La. baby in NICU, mother who died from COVID-19 complications

Community members are rallying to support a family dealt a blow by the loss of Aline "Allie" Guidry.
Community members are rallying to support a family dealt a blow by the loss of Aline "Allie" Guidry.(Family)
Published: Jun. 26, 2020 at 4:15 PM EDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Community members are rallying to support a family dealt a blow by the loss of Allie Guidry.

A GoFundMe online donation fund says Guidry experienced complications after contracting COVID-19. She died Thursday, June 25, the fund says.

Doctors were able to save Guidry’s child, a baby girl named Madeline, who is preterm and being treated in a NICU, the fund says.

The fund says donated money will pay for medical bills accrued for Guidry’s treatment and for costs associated with Madeline’s NICU stay.

The money will also help cover funeral expenses for Guidry, the fund says.

Donate by clicking the link here.

A man who says he was Guidry’s family member in a Facebook post wrote that Guidry was 29 at the time of her death.

“God bless you all and may Allie find peace in His everlasting and divine presence. I also ask the Lord to provide comfort to Allie’s mother, children, and fiancee. Amen,” he said.

WAFB makes no representations or warranties of any kind about the authenticity, accuracy, or reliability of any GoFundMe campaign. Any donations you make to such campaigns are strictly at your own risk. If you have any questions related to the authenticity, accuracy, or reliability of a GoFundMe campaign, please contact GoFundMe directly or consult the GoFundMe Guarantee Policy.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2020 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Staunton, Waynesboro, Augusta planning for the start of school amid the COVID-19 pandemic

Updated: moments ago
Augusta County, Staunton, and Waynesboro school administrators are making plans for the ’20-‘21 school year.

Local

Preventing heat illness in dogs

Updated: 9 minutes ago
|
By Benjamin Beddoes
With a hot weekend coming up and the heat of the summer not too far behind, you can’t forget about your pets. Some of the signs of overheating might not be obvious.

National

Some states revert to restrictions as virus cases surge

Updated: 15 minutes ago
|
By PAUL J. WEBER and MICHELLE R. SMITH Associated Press
The number of confirmed new coronavirus cases per day in the U.S. hit an all-time high of 40,000 Friday.

State

Man dies after tree falls on vehicle along I-64

Updated: 16 minutes ago
A man is dead after a tree fell on his vehicle along Interstate 64 on Monday evening.

News

Northam to participate in virtual ‘Global Pride 2020’ event

Updated: 19 minutes ago
Governor Ralph Northam will join LGBTQ+ activists and world leaders for a virtual Pride event in response to other events that have been canceled due to COVID-19.

Latest News

State

Virginia man accused of threatening to kill Sen. Mark Warner

Updated: 21 minutes ago
A Virginia Beach man was arrested after he allegedly threatened to kill Senator Mark Warner over his perceived lack of receiving Social Security payments.

Politics

Facebook to label all rule-breaking posts - even the president’s

Updated: 36 minutes ago
|
By BARBARA ORTUTAY AP Technology Writer
CEO Mark Zuckerberg had previously refused to take action against Trump posts suggesting that mail-in ballots will lead to voter fraud.

National Politics

Exclusive with Ivanka Trump: Federal hiring to focus on skills, not degrees

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
Trump is set to sign an executive order Friday outlining a new direction for the nation’s largest employer.

National Politics

Trump says he’s signed a ‘strong’ order to protect monuments

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By ASHRAF KHALIL Associated Press
President Trump retweeted an FBI wanted poster showing pictures of 15 protesters who are wanted for “vandalization of federal property.”

Weather

What does the Saharan dust look like?

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Aubrey Urbanowicz
Dust from the Sahara desert has made its way across the Atlantic and is affecting parts of the United States. Here's what it looks like.

Local

First case of rare syndrome linked to COVID-19 reported in Central Shenandoah Health District

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Benjamin Beddoes
Friday morning, a new case of a rare syndrome that effects children and is linked to COVID-19 was reported in the Central Shenandoah Health District.