First Alert Forecast: A hot weekend ahead with a few storms

(WHSV) — Temperatures climb for the weekend with many locations hitting 90 degrees. With The heat will come the potential for a few storms. The potential for vibrant sunrises and sunsets increases thanks to Saharan dust!

FRIDAY: A mild start to the day with temperatures in the 60s. Mostly sunny and warm. Lower humidity continues, highs in the mid 80s. A beautiful evening with temperatures in the 70s. Overnight lows in the low 60s.

SUNRISE SUNSET ALERT THIS WEEKEND!

A leftover plume of Saharan dust will move into the area this weekend. This will not be anywhere near as strong as the impact on the Caribbean earlier this week. However, we may see a bit of haziness to the sky for the weekend. With the extra dust and particulates in the air, this can create a vibrant sunrises and sunsets this weekend. We should be relatively dry, make sure to keep an eye to the sky!

SATURDAY: A mild start with temperatures in the 60s. Get ready for a hot weekend! A mix of sun and clouds and hot, a bit more humid. Highs in the upper 80s to low 90s in the afternoon. As a cold front gets closer, an isolated storm is possible in the late afternoon/evening. Most stay dry. Staying warm in the evening with temperatures in the 80s. Mostly cloudy overnight with a few showers. Lows in the mid to upper 60s.

SUNDAY: A very warm start in the 60s. Partly cloudy and another hot day. A few showers in the morning. Highs in the mid to upper 80s. A few isolated showers and storms for the afternoon as a cold front approaches. Lows in the mid to upper 60s.

MONDAY: Starting out the day near 70 degrees. A mix of sun and clouds and very warm, highs in the low to mid 80s in the afternoon with low humidity behind the front. Lows in the low to mid 60s.

TUESDAY: Starting out the day in the 60s. Mostly sunny and warm for the day. With the sunshine, temperatures will rise into the low to mid 80s in the afternoon. Lows in the mid 60s.

WEDNESDAY: Morning temperatures in the 60s. Sunny and hot for the afternoon, highs in the upper 80s to low 90s. Lows in the mid 60s.

