Advertisement

First Alert Forecast: A hot weekend ahead with a few storms

Here’s your local forecast:
Today's High
Today's High(WHSV)
By Christopher Holtzman
Published: Jun. 26, 2020 at 3:55 AM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(WHSV) — Temperatures climb for the weekend with many locations hitting 90 degrees. With The heat will come the potential for a few storms. The potential for vibrant sunrises and sunsets increases thanks to Saharan dust!

FRIDAY: A mild start to the day with temperatures in the 60s. Mostly sunny and warm. Lower humidity continues, highs in the mid 80s. A beautiful evening with temperatures in the 70s. Overnight lows in the low 60s.

SUNRISE SUNSET ALERT THIS WEEKEND!

A leftover plume of Saharan dust will move into the area this weekend. This will not be anywhere near as strong as the impact on the Caribbean earlier this week. However, we may see a bit of haziness to the sky for the weekend. With the extra dust and particulates in the air, this can create a vibrant sunrises and sunsets this weekend. We should be relatively dry, make sure to keep an eye to the sky!

We have more information on why this is happening here:

Saharan Dust heading into the region later this week
Saharan Dust will arrive this weekend.
Saharan Dust will arrive this weekend.(WHSV)

SATURDAY: A mild start with temperatures in the 60s. Get ready for a hot weekend! A mix of sun and clouds and hot, a bit more humid. Highs in the upper 80s to low 90s in the afternoon. As a cold front gets closer, an isolated storm is possible in the late afternoon/evening. Most stay dry. Staying warm in the evening with temperatures in the 80s. Mostly cloudy overnight with a few showers. Lows in the mid to upper 60s.

More humid on Saturday.
More humid on Saturday.(WHSV)

SUNDAY: A very warm start in the 60s. Partly cloudy and another hot day. A few showers in the morning. Highs in the mid to upper 80s. A few isolated showers and storms for the afternoon as a cold front approaches. Lows in the mid to upper 60s.

MONDAY: Starting out the day near 70 degrees. A mix of sun and clouds and very warm, highs in the low to mid 80s in the afternoon with low humidity behind the front. Lows in the low to mid 60s.

TUESDAY: Starting out the day in the 60s. Mostly sunny and warm for the day. With the sunshine, temperatures will rise into the low to mid 80s in the afternoon. Lows in the mid 60s.

WEDNESDAY: Morning temperatures in the 60s. Sunny and hot for the afternoon, highs in the upper 80s to low 90s. Lows in the mid 60s.

Copyright 2020 WHSV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Forecast

First Alert Forecast: A hot weekend ahead

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Aubrey Urbanowicz
WHSV First Alert Forecast

Weather

Planning a beach trip? What to know about dangerous rip currents

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By Benjamin Beddoes and Aubrey Urbanowicz
On average 100 people a year die in rip currents. Here's what to know before you head to the beach:

Forecast

Noon Weather - June 25

Updated: 15 hours ago

Forecast

Watch WHSV's late evening forecast

Updated: Jun. 24, 2020 at 11:51 PM EDT
Watch WHSV's late evening forecast

Latest News

News

Saharan dust heading to Virginia later this week

Updated: Jun. 24, 2020 at 9:51 PM EDT
|
By Christopher Holtzman
Saharan dust is heading to Virginia later this week. It could affect our weather this weekend.

Forecast

First Alert Forecast:

Updated: Jun. 24, 2020 at 9:50 PM EDT
|
By Aubrey Urbanowicz
WHSV First Alert Forecast

Weather

Wednesday 6-24 sunset

Updated: Jun. 24, 2020 at 9:27 PM EDT
Sunset pictures

News

Watch WHSV evening weather forecast

Updated: Jun. 24, 2020 at 6:20 PM EDT
Watch WHSV evening weather forecast

Forecast

First Alert Forecast:

Updated: Jun. 23, 2020 at 11:22 PM EDT
|
By Aubrey Urbanowicz
WHSV First Alert Forecast

Forecast

WHSV Forecast

Updated: Jun. 22, 2020 at 10:39 PM EDT
|
By Aubrey Urbanowicz
WHSV First Alert Forecast