First case of rare syndrome linked to COVID-19 reported in Central Shenandoah Health District

SHENANDOAH VALLEY, Va. (WHSV) — Friday morning, a new case of a rare syndrome that effects children and is linked to COVID-19 was reported in the Central Shenandoah Health District.

This is the first case in our area and the fifth case reported in the commonwealth.

The syndrome is known as Multisystem Inflammatory Syndrome in Children (MIS-C).

The four other case that have been reported are in the D.C. metro area.

The Central Shenandoah Health District includes Harrisonburg, Staunton, Waynesboro, and Rockingham and Augusta counties. Since the cases have been rare in Virginia, the Virginia Department of Health is only counting cases by health district so it is unknown where in the district where this occurred.

“We’ve been doing a retrospective review of all of our pediatric COVID cases... that would be anyone under the age of 21 who was hospitalized,” said Dr. Laura Kornegay of the Central Shenandoah Health District.

MIS-C is an overreaction to a child’s immune system. Immune systems can overreact to novel viruses which right now is COVID-19. So COVID-19 had entered the child’s body.

“Sometimes in infections that humans have not been exposed to before, the immune system does kind of overreact to that infection”, said Dr. Laura Kornegay.

The overreaction from the syndrome means inflamed places of the body including the heart, lungs, kidneys and brain.

The person diagnosed has fully recovered.

