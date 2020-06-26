Advertisement

Harrisonburg Fire Department moving pizza and smoke alarm night to virtual event

Someone uses a long stick to check their smoke alarm
Someone uses a long stick to check their smoke alarm(WHSV)
By Marina Barnett
Published: Jun. 26, 2020 at 2:37 PM EDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) — Harrisonburg Fire Department (HFD) will host its 17th annual Smoke Alarm and Pizza Night virtually on July 8, 2020.

Lieutenant Erin Stehle, who is the public education officer for HFD, said that because of the coronavirus pandemic, HFD will encourage people to post videos or photos of them checking their smoke alarms or practicing their fire escape plans to HFD’s Facebook page.

"It's a reminder that working smoke alarms save lives and if people are in need of them, even during this time, they can contact us because we have free smoke alarms and batteries and things and we want to make sure that Harrisonburg is safe," Stehle said.

While people post their videos and photos, HFD will be doing some giveaways.

Stehle said that people can test smoke alarms by pushing the button on them. If it sounds back, it is working and if it does not or it is chirping, batteries or the whole alarm may need to be replaced.

"Fires can happen at any time and we already know that a working smoke alarm saves people's lives. It's done it countless times here in the city and we know many people who have been blessed to have that, so we just want to remind the community of how important it is to have these working alarms," Stehle said.

She suggested creating two fire escape plans: one for the day and one for night, because most fires happen at night.

Copyright 2020 WHSV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Latest News

State

Virginia man accused of threatening to kill Sen. Mark Warner

Updated: 22 minutes ago
A Virginia Beach man was arrested after he allegedly threatened to kill Senator Mark Warner over his perceived lack of receiving Social Security payments.

Politics

Facebook to label all rule-breaking posts - even the president’s

Updated: 36 minutes ago
|
By BARBARA ORTUTAY AP Technology Writer
CEO Mark Zuckerberg had previously refused to take action against Trump posts suggesting that mail-in ballots will lead to voter fraud.

Weather

What does the Saharan dust look like?

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Aubrey Urbanowicz
Dust from the Sahara desert has made its way across the Atlantic and is affecting parts of the United States. Here's what it looks like.

Local

First case of rare syndrome linked to COVID-19 reported in Central Shenandoah Health District

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Benjamin Beddoes
Friday morning, a new case of a rare syndrome that effects children and is linked to COVID-19 was reported in the Central Shenandoah Health District.

News

“Bricks and Clicks” program helps small businesses during coronavirus pandemic

Updated: 2 hours ago
Bricks and Clicks aims to support businesses that give back to their communities.

Travel

3 injured in crash along Rt. 33

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By WHSV newsroom
A vehicle crash on US-33 has closed both eastbound lanes.