Harrisonburg Fire Department moving pizza and smoke alarm night to virtual event

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) — Harrisonburg Fire Department (HFD) will host its 17th annual Smoke Alarm and Pizza Night virtually on July 8, 2020.

Lieutenant Erin Stehle, who is the public education officer for HFD, said that because of the coronavirus pandemic, HFD will encourage people to post videos or photos of them checking their smoke alarms or practicing their fire escape plans to HFD’s Facebook page.

"It's a reminder that working smoke alarms save lives and if people are in need of them, even during this time, they can contact us because we have free smoke alarms and batteries and things and we want to make sure that Harrisonburg is safe," Stehle said.

While people post their videos and photos, HFD will be doing some giveaways.

Stehle said that people can test smoke alarms by pushing the button on them. If it sounds back, it is working and if it does not or it is chirping, batteries or the whole alarm may need to be replaced.

"Fires can happen at any time and we already know that a working smoke alarm saves people's lives. It's done it countless times here in the city and we know many people who have been blessed to have that, so we just want to remind the community of how important it is to have these working alarms," Stehle said.

She suggested creating two fire escape plans: one for the day and one for night, because most fires happen at night.

