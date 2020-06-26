Local organization ‘RISE’ will lead a six week anti-racism course

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) — ‘RISE’ is a religious organization in downtown Harrisonburg. The group will begin a 6-week virtual anti-racism course starting July 9 and running through August 13.

The course will be led through Zoom by Reverend Brittany Caine-Conley. Caine-Conley has been an activist for many years and helped to organize the counter-protest in Charlottesville in 2017.

The course will cover many topics including “exploring the American church and racism.”

For more information on the course, you can visit their Facebook page.

