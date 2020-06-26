Man arrested for threatening Sen. Mark Warner over voicemail

ABINGDON, Va. (WHSV) — A Virginia man was arrested in Virginia Beach Thursday on a federal criminal complaint and charged with one count of transmitting a threat via interstate commerce to kill a U.S. Senator.

Dylan Stephen Jayne, 37, of Virginia Beach left a voicemail message threatening Senator Mark Warner on September 2, 2019 at Warner’s office in Abingdon. In the message, Jayne threatened to kill Warner for Jayne’s perceived lack of receiving Social Security payments, according to court documents.

United States Attorney Thomas T. Cullen and U.S. Capitol Police Chief Steven A. Sund announced Jayne’s arrest after the defendant’s initial court appearance Friday afternoon. The investigation is ongoing.

