Advertisement

Man arrested on murder and arson charges in connection to firefighter’s death

Mug for Robert Beckner
Mug for Robert Beckner(WVRJ)
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Jun. 26, 2020 at 8:50 AM EDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A man has been arrested for murder and arson in connection to a firefighter’s death.

According to the West Virginia State Fire Marshal’s Office, Robert Beckner, 36, of Iaeger, is facing three counts of first-degree arson and one count of first-degree murder.

On June 20, investigators say a fire began at Beckner’s residence on West Virginia Avenue. After they put out the fire, crews were called back the next morning due to a rekindling.

When they responded, Russell Roberson, 42, with the Iaeger Volunteer Fire Department suffered a fatal medical emergency.

Investigators say the rekindled fire also spread to two nearby dwellings, prompting the additional arson charges against Beckner.

The West Virginia State Fire Marshal’s Office says Beckner admitted to setting the fire. He was arrested Thursday and will be held at Southwestern Regional Jail.

A funeral will be held Friday for Roberson. Governor Jim Justice addressed his death, saying, “every single one of our firefighters and first responders are all of our heroes. They always run to the fire. We know that this man is an absolute hero. We ask so much that you pause and pray for this wonderful man, a hero that we lost.”

Copyright 2020 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Latest News

State

One officer injured, 15 people arrested after sit-in in Richmond

Updated: 43 minutes ago
|
By NBC12 Newsroom
Police say they made more than a dozen announcements before making 15 arrests between 10:45 p.m. and 11:00 p.m.

National

Alabama football team video: “All Lives Can’t Matter Until Black Lives Matter”

Updated: 45 minutes ago
|
By WBRC Staff
Head Coach Nick Saban along with Quarterback Mac Jones, linebacker Dylan Moses and more, made statements about the value of unity - on a team and within society.

National

LIVE: White House task force updates as confirmed virus cases hit new daily high

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By FRANCES D'EMILIO and KIM TONG-HYUNG
The number of confirmed new coronavirus cases per day in the U.S. hit an all-time high of 40,000 Friday.

Scams

Augusta County Sheriff warns residents of jury duty scam

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By WHSV newsroom
A phone scam regarding missed jury duty has hit Augusta County again.

Local

Augusta Health updates visitation policy due to COVID-19

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By WHSV newsroom
Augusta Health's new visitor guidelines say that COVID-19 patients are not permitted any visitors.

Latest News

Local

VEC still seeing thousands of claims, some cut off after refusing to return to work

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Hannah Hall
The Virginia Employment Commission said 12,000 people refused to return to work, meaning their unemployment benefits will end.

Local

Company set to build medical cannabis dispensary in Staunton loses license

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Hannah Hall
MedMen was supposed to build a medical cannabis dispensary in Staunton, but now Virginia NORML said MedMen has lost its license.

State

Roanoke County Schools superintendent recommends plan for fall 2020

Updated: 2 hours ago
The plan calls for a hybrid schedule with preschool through second grade students receiving in-person instruction daily.

Local

Augusta County courts facing backlog after COVID-19 pandemic

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Hannah Hall
For many weeks this year, court procedures looked a bit different because of the COVID-19 pandemic. As operations go back to normal, Augusta County said they’re seeing a backlog in cases.

Local

Staunton-Augusta Family YMCA opening Friday

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Hannah Hall
The Staunton YMCA was set to open on June 12, but those plans changed when three employees got the coronavirus. Now, they’re set to open their doors Friday with plenty of safety measures.

Local

Virginia congressman signs letter encouraging Justice Department to protect statues

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Hannah Hall
Virginia congressman Ben Cline wants the Justice Department to step in and help protect monuments and statues across the country, after recent debate.