Advertisement

Microsoft closing all stores permanently

Microsoft announced Friday that it is closing all of its 83 physical stores and switching to online only.
Microsoft announced Friday that it is closing all of its 83 physical stores and switching to online only.(Source: CNN/file)
Published: Jun. 26, 2020 at 1:43 PM EDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - One of the pioneers of modern software is getting out of the brick-and-mortar business.

Microsoft announced Friday that it is closing all of its 83 physical stores and switching to online only.

“Our sales have grown online as our product portfolio has evolved to largely digital offerings, and our talented team has proven success serving customers beyond any physical location,” said Microsoft Corporate Vice President David Porter in a blog post. “We are grateful to our Microsoft Store customers and we look forward to continuing to serve them online and with our retail sales team at Microsoft corporate locations.”

Most of the company’s stores have been closed due to the coronavirus pandemic. It says four locations will become experience centers to showcase technology but won’t necessarily sell products.

The tech giant estimates that it reaches 1.2 billion people every month through its online stores.

Microsoft said closing the stores will cost about $450 million in taxes but calls it a smart and strategic decision.

Copyright 2020 CNN. All rights reserved. Gray Media Group, Inc., contributed to this report.

Latest News

News

Staunton, Waynesboro, Augusta planning for the start of school amid the COVID-19 pandemic

Updated: 5 minutes ago
Augusta County, Staunton, and Waynesboro school administrators are making plans for the ’20-‘21 school year.

Local

Preventing heat illness in dogs

Updated: 10 minutes ago
|
By Benjamin Beddoes
With a hot weekend coming up and the heat of the summer not too far behind, you can’t forget about your pets. Some of the signs of overheating might not be obvious.

National

Some states revert to restrictions as virus cases surge

Updated: 16 minutes ago
|
By PAUL J. WEBER and MICHELLE R. SMITH Associated Press
The number of confirmed new coronavirus cases per day in the U.S. hit an all-time high of 40,000 Friday.

State

Man dies after tree falls on vehicle along I-64

Updated: 17 minutes ago
A man is dead after a tree fell on his vehicle along Interstate 64 on Monday evening.

News

Northam to participate in virtual ‘Global Pride 2020’ event

Updated: 20 minutes ago
Governor Ralph Northam will join LGBTQ+ activists and world leaders for a virtual Pride event in response to other events that have been canceled due to COVID-19.

Latest News

State

Virginia man accused of threatening to kill Sen. Mark Warner

Updated: 22 minutes ago
A Virginia Beach man was arrested after he allegedly threatened to kill Senator Mark Warner over his perceived lack of receiving Social Security payments.

Politics

Facebook to label all rule-breaking posts - even the president’s

Updated: 37 minutes ago
|
By BARBARA ORTUTAY AP Technology Writer
CEO Mark Zuckerberg had previously refused to take action against Trump posts suggesting that mail-in ballots will lead to voter fraud.

National Politics

Exclusive with Ivanka Trump: Federal hiring to focus on skills, not degrees

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
Trump is set to sign an executive order Friday outlining a new direction for the nation’s largest employer.

National Politics

Trump says he’s signed a ‘strong’ order to protect monuments

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By ASHRAF KHALIL Associated Press
President Trump retweeted an FBI wanted poster showing pictures of 15 protesters who are wanted for “vandalization of federal property.”

Weather

What does the Saharan dust look like?

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Aubrey Urbanowicz
Dust from the Sahara desert has made its way across the Atlantic and is affecting parts of the United States. Here's what it looks like.

Local

First case of rare syndrome linked to COVID-19 reported in Central Shenandoah Health District

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Benjamin Beddoes
Friday morning, a new case of a rare syndrome that effects children and is linked to COVID-19 was reported in the Central Shenandoah Health District.