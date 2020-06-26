Advertisement

One officer injured, 15 people arrested after sit-in in Richmond

Richmond Police Squad Car
Richmond Police Squad Car(NBC12)
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Jun. 26, 2020 at 12:40 PM EDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) — Police say one officer was injured and 15 protesters were arrested after conducting a sit-in.

On June 25 between the hours of 9:30 p.m. and 10:15 p.m., police received five calls for disorderly conduct in the 4100 block of Uppingham Road in the Huguenot neighborhood.

After police arrived on the scene, police found dozens of protesters conducting a ‘sit-in’, which blocked the roadway and obstructed traffic, according to police.

At 10:25 p.m., police announced that protesters were violating § 18.2-419, also known as picketing.

Police say they made more than a dozen announcements via loudspeakers over a 20-minute period.

Between 10:45 p.m. and 11:00 p.m., police say 15 arrests were made.

According to police, 11 of those people were arrested for Picketing, which is a class 3 misdemeanor, and was released on a summons.

  • Henry Wickham, 28, of Richmond
  • Harrison Sellers, 22, of Chesapeake, VA
  • Julia Seliavski, 22, of Henrico
  • Melanie Bartell, 28, of Maidens, VA
  • Leo Sinanian, 28, of Mechanicsville
  • Dominique Brown, 21, of Charlottesville, VA
  • Andrea Gadzinski, 22, of Virginia Beach, VA
  • Alexa Sanisteban, 22, of Richmond
  • Anah Johnson, 25, of Richmond
  • Marwa Eltaib, 25, of Richmond
  • Kyle Rudd, 25, of Chesterfield

Police say Benjamin Madlinger, 25, of Mechanicsville was arrested for Trespassing (class 1 misdemeanor) after running to the backyard of a residence as officers were making arrests. Officers recovered a loaded firearm from his vehicle and a separate loaded magazine from one of his pockets. Madlinger was also charged with picketing, police say.

Richmond police say they recovered a firearm during the arrest of Madlinger.

Police say no weapons charges were filed.

Dometrius Holden, 23, of Winston-Salem, N.C., and Gabrielle Heinlein, 27 of Pembroke, Va. were arrested for Assaulting a Law Enforcement Officer, (a class 6 felony), according to police.

Danka Padilla, 24, of Whitesville W.V., was arrested for Obstructing Justice (class one misdemeanor). Padilla was released on a summons.

An RPD officer was injured and was treated and released from the hospital.

