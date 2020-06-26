One officer injured, 15 people arrested after sit-in in Richmond

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) — Police say one officer was injured and 15 protesters were arrested after conducting a sit-in.

On June 25 between the hours of 9:30 p.m. and 10:15 p.m., police received five calls for disorderly conduct in the 4100 block of Uppingham Road in the Huguenot neighborhood.

After police arrived on the scene, police found dozens of protesters conducting a ‘sit-in’, which blocked the roadway and obstructed traffic, according to police.

At 10:25 p.m., police announced that protesters were violating § 18.2-419, also known as picketing.

Police say they made more than a dozen announcements via loudspeakers over a 20-minute period.

Between 10:45 p.m. and 11:00 p.m., police say 15 arrests were made.

According to police, 11 of those people were arrested for Picketing, which is a class 3 misdemeanor, and was released on a summons.

Henry Wickham, 28, of Richmond

Harrison Sellers, 22, of Chesapeake, VA

Julia Seliavski, 22, of Henrico

Melanie Bartell, 28, of Maidens, VA

Leo Sinanian, 28, of Mechanicsville

Dominique Brown, 21, of Charlottesville, VA

Andrea Gadzinski, 22, of Virginia Beach, VA

Alexa Sanisteban, 22, of Richmond

Anah Johnson, 25, of Richmond

Marwa Eltaib, 25, of Richmond

Kyle Rudd, 25, of Chesterfield

Police say Benjamin Madlinger, 25, of Mechanicsville was arrested for Trespassing (class 1 misdemeanor) after running to the backyard of a residence as officers were making arrests. Officers recovered a loaded firearm from his vehicle and a separate loaded magazine from one of his pockets. Madlinger was also charged with picketing, police say.

Richmond police say they recovered a firearm during the arrest of Madlinger.

Police say no weapons charges were filed.

Dometrius Holden, 23, of Winston-Salem, N.C., and Gabrielle Heinlein, 27 of Pembroke, Va. were arrested for Assaulting a Law Enforcement Officer, (a class 6 felony), according to police.

Danka Padilla, 24, of Whitesville W.V., was arrested for Obstructing Justice (class one misdemeanor). Padilla was released on a summons.

An RPD officer was injured and was treated and released from the hospital.

