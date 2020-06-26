Man ‘okay’ after police incident closed portion of Bridgewater street
Published: Jun. 25, 2020 at 8:35 PM EDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
BRIDGEWATER, Va. (WHSV) - A portion of Mt. Crawford Avenue in Bridgewater was closed Thursday for several hours for a police incident.
According to Rockingham County Sheriff Bryan Hutcheson, a man was barricaded in a home alone and threatened to harm himself.
Several law enforcement officers were on the scene including from Bridgewater Police and the Rockingham County Sheriff's Office.
A WHSV reporter saw a man eventually taken into police custody.
Hutcheson said the man was okay.
Stay with WHSV News as this story continues to develop.
Copyright 2020 WHSV. All rights reserved.