Man ‘okay’ after police incident closed portion of Bridgewater street

A portion of Mt. Crawford Avenue in Bridgewater is closed because of an on-going police incident.
A portion of Mt. Crawford Avenue in Bridgewater is closed because of an on-going police incident.(WHSV)
Published: Jun. 25, 2020 at 8:35 PM EDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
BRIDGEWATER, Va. (WHSV) - A portion of Mt. Crawford Avenue in Bridgewater was closed Thursday for several hours for a police incident.

According to Rockingham County Sheriff Bryan Hutcheson, a man was barricaded in a home alone and threatened to harm himself.

Several law enforcement officers were on the scene including from Bridgewater Police and the Rockingham County Sheriff's Office.

A WHSV reporter saw a man eventually taken into police custody.

Hutcheson said the man was okay.

Stay with WHSV News as this story continues to develop.

