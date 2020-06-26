Man ‘okay’ after police incident closed portion of Bridgewater street

BRIDGEWATER, Va. (WHSV) - A portion of Mt. Crawford Avenue in Bridgewater was closed Thursday for several hours for a police incident.

According to Rockingham County Sheriff Bryan Hutcheson, a man was barricaded in a home alone and threatened to harm himself.

Several law enforcement officers were on the scene including from Bridgewater Police and the Rockingham County Sheriff's Office.

A WHSV reporter saw a man eventually taken into police custody.

Hutcheson said the man was okay.



Part of MT. Crawford Ave in Bridgewater is closed with many law enforcement vehicles on the scene. Deputies tell me they arrived here just before 6 pm working to gather more information. @WHSVnews pic.twitter.com/dh9mSlz66m — John Hood (@WHSV_John) June 25, 2020

