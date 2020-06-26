Advertisement

RHSCPA increases adoptions by 10 percent despite pandemic

(WHSV)
By Cayley Urenko
Published: Jun. 26, 2020 at 6:15 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) — The COVID-19 pandemic has shifted adoption procedures and canceled important fundraising events, but Rockingham-Harrisonburg SPCA staff have continued to find loving homes for local animals.

To limit virus exposure and also the number of people coming into the shelter, interested adopters were asked to schedule appointments.

“It’s been one of the great surprises for us that adoptions are actually up 10 percent compared to 2019,” Huck Nawaz, the shelter’s executive director, said.

Nawaz said throughout the pandemic the shelter has received more people interested in fostering animals while they were social distancing at home.

He said a handful of fundraising events were planned during the pandemic, including the shelter’s biggest event, the Massanutten Resort Summer Jam Festival, causing them to be canceled because of statewide restrictions and safety measures.

“The Massanutten Resort is currently working with us on the logistics to live stream the fireworks display and there will be an option for the public to make a [RHSPCA] donation,” Nawaz said.

Other fundraising events at local restaurants had to be canceled as well after restaurants were shut down for several weeks.

Tiffany Corbin, the shelter’s marketing and fundraising manager, said she was able to move some events online to bring in donations, like the Virtual Yard Sale.

“It was a really big transition trying to plan and organize all of that,” Corbin said. “The Virtual Yard Sale is going on right now... We’ve raised over $800 in less than a month and so we’ll be having that event ongoing throughout the summer and possibly into the fall.”

Idgie, a 2-year-old shepherd mix, is up for adoption at the RHSPCA.
Idgie, a 2-year-old shepherd mix, is up for adoption at the RHSPCA.(WHSV)

Nawaz added they’ve seen a decrease in dogs coming into the shelter, but a 25 percent increase in cats and kittens in June 2020 compared to June 2019.

“While it’s so tempting to “rescue” a litter of kittens someone finds in the bushes in their yard, odds are the mom is close by and she will take care of them,” Nawaz said. “In nearly all cases, kittens outdoors don’t need to be rescued. In fact, removing the kittens from their mothers and bringing them indoors can be detrimental to their wellbeing.”

Nawaz said the shelter takes in multiple litters of kittens each week during the summer months, which isn’t safe for the kittens and is draining of the shelter’s resources.

He said if people find any kittens near their home, they should contact the shelter at (540) 434-5270 before intervening.

On July 3 and July 4, there will be an adoption promotion where all cat and kitten adoption fees will be reduced by half. That fee includes age-appropriate vaccines, alternating surgery, and a microchip.

