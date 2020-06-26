Staunton-Augusta Family YMCA opening Friday

STAUNTON, Va. (WHSV) — The Staunton-Augusta Family YMCA was set to open on June 12, but those plans changed when three employees got the coronavirus. Now, they’re set to open their doors Friday with plenty of safety measures.

Only the Wellness Center and group fitness classes will be opening for now, and a reservation is required online.

Before being able to come inside the facility, everyone has to sanitize their hands. They will also be asked about their COVID-19 exposure and have their temperature taken.

Masks will be required to enter the building, and must be worn any time you move around the building. The Y said these changes are to keep everyone safe, and they want people to keep that in mind.

"Just being able to kind of roll with the changes and being very positive, and knowing everything we're doing is for their safety, because want them of course to be very safe," Wendy Shutty, fitness director said.

Not all of the equipment will be available in the Wellness Center in order to ensure social distancing. People will only be able to travel one direction through the building to assist in social distancing as well.

The group fitness classes will have limited space, and classes are being offered inside and outside. Virtual classes will continue as well.

Josh Cole, executive director of the YMCA, said it was difficult for them to be closed, and they’re excited to open their doors again.

"It's been very tough, we're trying to pivot and impact the community, continue to impact the community, and it's been tough not seeing people," Cole said.

The YMCA will be open from 7 in the morning until 7 in the evening, and only adults are allowed for now.

