Still no details for timeline to change name of Stonewall Jackson Hotel

Aaron Barmer and the other demonstrators want to see the Stonewall Jackson portion of the name come down.
By Hannah Hall
Published: Jun. 26, 2020 at 6:27 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
STAUNTON, Va. (WHSV) — Earlier this month, the Stonewall Jackson Hotel in Staunton announced the name would be changed. Now, ten days later, there is still no timeline for when the name will be changed.

Aaron Barmer and a group of people have been demonstrating outside the hotel for two weeks now. Barmer said they will continue to stand outside the hotel every day until the name is changed.

“I’m not going to give them the benefit of the doubt until they are able to supply some details,” Barmer said. “It’s a pretty simple demand.”

Barmer said they want to see the name of the hotel changed, and the Stonewall Jackson portion of the neon hotel sign taken down. The group of demonstrators has not heard any details about a timeline, and they want to learn more about the plans.

“We’re really eager to have a statement, a public statement so that we can clear up some of the confusion about the timeline and just whether or not they intend to follow through with their word,” Barmer said.

WHSV reached out to the hotel today, but did not hear back. According to Staunton property records, the hotel was owned by the Persinger Family, but was sold to Staunton Hotel LLC in 2004. We reached a member of the Persinger family by phone today.

They declined an interview and did not elaborate on a timeline, but said they are working diligently to change the name of the property.

