Supervisors approve Rockingham County small business grant fund program

ROCKINGHAM COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) — On Wednesday, the Rockingham County Board of Supervisors approved the plan for the Rockingham County Small Business Grand Fun program in response to COVID-19.

Starting next month, Rockingham County will start a small business grant program to help local businesses recover from their time being closed during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The program is being funded from the Coronavirus Aid Relief and Economic Security (CARES) Act that was awarded to the county by the federal government.

$500,000 will be set aside to provide grants to local businesses.

Assistant Count Administrator Casey Armstrong said they’ve had a strong interset already after the program was discussed earlier this month.

“We’ve had several businesses contact us over the last week or so and I believe this is going to be a very popular program, and we want to reach as many people as we can,” Armstrong said.

The grants will be available on a first-come, first-serve basis and businesses in the county and towns can apply.

Businesses would have to have a minimum of three employees and a maximum of 50 full-time employees on their site in Rockingham County.

Each business must have gross receipts less than $2,000,000 and have experienced a revenue loss of 25% or greater due to COVID-19.

Armstrong said businesses with three to 25 employees are eligible for a grant of $5,000 and those with 26 to 50 are eligible for a grant of up to $10,000.

The application window for the grants will run from July 13 to July 24.

The full grant program agreement and application will be found on the county’s website.

A submitted application must be sent to publiccomment@rockinghamcountyva.gov by 5 p.m. on July 24.

Copyright 2020 WHSV. All rights reserved.