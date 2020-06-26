Teens from Missouri arrested after high-speed chase through Hardy County

HARDY COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) — West Virginia state troopers pursued and apprehended two teens who fled from police through multiple West Virginia and West Virginia counties in a BMW 335i traveling at over 100 MPH on Thursday.

According to a spokesperson for the Hardy County Sheriff’s Office, the chase began on June 25 when state troopers were conducting a highway safety operation on Route 48 near Luxemburg Road in Hardy County when they first saw a vehicle passing through a construction site at speeds of more than 100 MPH.

The officers determined that the license plate did not match the vehicle.

Deputies from the Hardy County Sheriff’s Office staged near Wardensville also saw the car continuing at the same high rate of speed. Witnesses in the area watched the car stop to switch drivers before the car drove off again.

West Virginia State Police and Hardy County deputies pursued the vehicle into Hampshire County to the Virginia state line of Rt. 259 North.

Deputies with the Hampshire and Frederick County Sheriff’s Offices joined in on the chase to intercept the BMW on Rt. 50 East, but that’s when they say the car turned around and fled west back into Hampshire County, West Virginia.

To try and bring the car to a stop, Hardy County deputies, in partnership with Hampshire County, placed spike strips on Rt. 50 West and also east of the location in case the car tried to flee again.

To avoid the spike strips, the car stopped at a church near Capon Bridge and both passengers fled into nearby woods.

Sheriff Alkire, of Hampshire County, followed the two boys on foot and apprehended them. According to the Hardy County Sheriff’s Office, the two were identified as 17-year-old boys from Missouri.

A drug K9 alerted officers to their vehicle, but no drugs were found.

They were charged with fleeing in a vehicle, failure to obey traffic signs, improper registration, driving left of center and passing in a no-passing zone. Other charges may be pending.

According to Hardy County deputies, the juveniles were heard saying, “We were having fun being chased by the police. We didn’t think we’d get caught.”

“Without the overwhelming assistance of the general public, these dangerous juvenile drivers could have easily injured themselves or innocent drivers in their path,” said Hardy County Chief Deputy Warren. “We very much appreciate the help we received from good citizens during this pursuit to bring a positive ending to the situation.”

Copyright 2020 WHSV. All rights reserved.