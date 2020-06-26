VA Lottery

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) _ These Virginia lotteries were drawn Thursday:

22-23-29-31-32

(twenty-two, twenty-three, twenty-nine, thirty-one, thirty-two)

08-14-19-22-23

(eight, fourteen, nineteen, twenty-two, twenty-three)

20-37-43-45-50, Cash Ball: 2

(twenty, thirty-seven, forty-three, forty-five, fifty; Cash Ball: two)

Estimated jackpot: $44 million

9-1-9

(nine, one, nine)

7-1-9

(seven, one, nine)

9-1-0-8

(nine, one, zero, eight)

7-2-2-8

(seven, two, two, eight)

Estimated jackpot: $42 million