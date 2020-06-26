Advertisement

VEC still seeing thousands of claims, some cut off after refusing to return to work

The VEC has received almost 850,000 claims since March 15.
By Hannah Hall
Published: Jun. 26, 2020 at 11:07 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
STAUNTON, Va. (WHSV) — The Virginia Employment Commission said 12,000 people refused to return to work, meaning their unemployment benefits will end.

Joyce Fogg, communications manager for the VEC, said they've heard from both employers and employees that people are refusing to return to work after being asked.

Fogg said that means the employer no longer has to hold the job for the employees, and it also means the unemployment benefits end.

"You can appeal that, anything can be appealed, but please know that when you appeal, your benefits stop until the appeal is held, and a decision is made," Fogg said.

She added this is being done because it's the law. Typically, Fogg said appeals are not allowed, but these are unusual times.

"There are, there may be some that some exceptions that may be considered, like you have some underlying health issues or some child care issues," Fogg said.

Those are things that would be discussed during the appeals process, but people don't receive benefits during that time. Currently, Fogg said there are around 79,000 appeals waiting to be heard, even before any of these 12,000 people appeal.

"If your employer calls you back and you're able to go back, please go back," Fogg said. "As I said, the week beginning July 25 is the last week that the extra $600 will be added per week."

Fogg said they're hoping claims will go down as people return to work, but until they do, VEC is making changes to manage the call volume.

"We've added staff to our call centers, we've added space to our two call centers in South Boston and Grundy," Fogg said. "We have a third party contractor who's handling all the PUA claims."

In addition to hiring third party contractors, Fogg said they've also broguht back retired employees to help manage all the claims.

"We've brought them back as hourly, we've hired more hourly people, the staff is working seven days a week," Fogg said.

VEC received more than 27,000 new claims the week of June 13, and they’ve received almost 850,000 new claims since March 15. Around 75 percent of those claims were approved.

