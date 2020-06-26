3 injured in crash along Rt. 33

ROCKINGHAM COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) —

UPDATE (6:34 p.m.):

According to a release from Virginia State Police, the crash occurred Friday at 3:25 p.m. A Hyundai Sonata was traveling east on Route 33 and did not stop at a red light, colliding with a northbound 2018 Honda Civic. The Honda was attempting to make a left turn onto Route 33 from Route 996.

Barbara F. Cook, 49, of Elkton, Va., driver of the Hyundai, suffered minor injuries and was transported to Sentara RMH Medical Center. She was not wearing a seatbelt.

Cook was charged with failure to obey a traffic signal.

The driver of the Honda, a 27-year-old male from McGaheysville, Va., and his passenger, a 26-year-old male from Staunton, Va., both suffered minor injuries and were transported to Sentara RMH Medical Center. The driver was wearing a seatbelt, but the passenger was not.

The crash remains under investigation.

UPDATE (5:18 p.m.):

The crash has been cleared and both lanes have been reopened.

Drivers headed east on US-33 should be prepared for delays in Rockingham County near McGaheysville Road.

According to the Virginia Department of Transportation (VDOT), a crash has closed the eastbound left shoulder, left lane, right lane and the right shoulder on Friday afternoon.

There’s no estimate on when the scene will be cleared.

