Virginia congressman signs letter encouraging Justice Department to protect statues

By Hannah Hall
Published: Jun. 26, 2020 at 10:54 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) — Virginia congressman Ben Cline wants the Justice Department to step in and help protect monuments and statues across the country, after recent debate.

As protests have continued, the statues and monuments have become targets, either being vandalized, or brought down. This week, Cline, along with other legislators, signed a letter sent to Attorney General William Bar.

The letter asked for several things, specifically for the Justice Department and the FBI to coordinate with local law enforcement to stop the desecration and vandalism of memorials and monuments on federal property, to religious organizations and their places of worship, and to end criminal activity by ANTIFA or any other group associated with the looting and vandalism.

"I hope that the attorney general will use the U.S. attorney's office to prosecute and get real jail time for these violent offenders,' Cline said.

The letter was written June 23, a day after protesters attempted to bring down the statue of former president Andrew Jackson in Lafayette Square in Washington, D.C.

Cline said he supports peaceful protests, like those that happened in Harrisonburg, but he believes going after the statues is too far.

“The statue of Andrew Jackson in Lafayette Square that they were attempting to tear down is a statue of a former US president who had quite a few great accomplishments actually,” Cline said.

Edmund Potter, a local historian, said the history surrounding statues is often very complex.

“I go back to what the Sons of Union Veterans say,” Potter said. “There are some statues that were put up to remember individuals who died, there were also statues that were put up to help re-write history.”

Potter said the context of when and why a statue was put up is also very important when it comes to understanding the meaning.

"The statues are celebrated by some people, and vilified by other people, but the understanding of when they were put up and why they were put up and the reasoning behind them is missing," Potter said.

When that’s missing, Potter said that can leave people to come to their own conclusion about why a statue is there.

"Anything made in stone is a lasting memorial to something, and who gets to decide what is written in stone helps define what history is going forward," Potter said.

Cline hopes the letter will encourage the Justice Department to step in to address vandalism.

“I think the attorney general is fed up with the violence,” Cline said. “I know Americans all across the country, including here in the 6th district are fed up with the violence.”

